22nd MXG Airman earns Faces of AR recognition

As a Faces of AR recognition, individuals are chosen by leadership for demonstrating the Air Force's Core Values: Integrity First, Service Before Self, and Excellence in All We Do.



Airman 1st Class Angela Edwards, 22nd Air Maintenance Squadron instrument and flight control system apprentice, received Faces of Air Refueling recognition Oct. 5.



Edward’s duties consists of analyzing, inspecting, removing, maintaining and installing integrated avionics systems. Over the past quarter she has taken part in multiple avionic repairs to include troubleshooting the vertical speed indicator by using the TTU-205 test-set.



"Edwards is an incredible asset to our instrument and flight control system shop,” said 1st Lt. Keith Schiesz, 22nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron blue unit officer in charge. “Her positive attitude, work ethic and keen attention to detail make her a stand out performer within the aircraft maintenance unit. We are proud to have her as a member of the team.”



The Norfolk, Virginia native, joined the Air Force in November 2015 and arrived at McConnell in August 2016.



What are the best parts about the job?



The best part about my job is working on the flight line and being able to teach new Airmen what I know.



How do you feel like you contribute to the mission?



Whenever we have a job I make sure that I’m out there to fix whatever it is that needs to be fixed.



What are the keys to success in your Air Force career?



Being able to rely on my fellow Airmen to help me when I need help and my family’s support in what I do.



What is one goal that you have already accomplished, or would like to accomplish, during your Air Force career?



My goal is to complete my Community College of the Air Force degree and to start working on a degree in culinary arts.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2017 Date Posted: 10.30.2017 13:02 Story ID: 253447 Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 22nd MXG Airman earns Faces of AR recognition, by A1C Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.