NUWC Division Newport hosts 42 small business vendors to showcase their products

Forty-two vendors — the highest number to ever attend — participated in the 5th Annual Small Business Product Vendor Showcase held at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport on Oct. 18, 2017.



The annual event allows small business product vendors to meet with technical personnel, prime contractors and other small businesses and begin to cultivate and expand relationships. It also assists NUWC Newport engineers and scientists in meeting their market research requirements, enabling them to “kick the tires” and actually get their hands on products of interest.



The event, facilitated by Stephen Stewart, deputy competition advocate/director, Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP), offered an opportunity for businesses to demonstrate their products.



“This showcase is a major component of the OSBP outreach effort, which has had a significant impact on increasing NUWC’s small business contracts,” said Capt. Michael Coughlin, NUWC Division Newport commanding officer. “In fiscal year 2017, 35 percent of Division Newport's obligations were awarded to small businesses, exceeding our yearly goal."



The following small businesses attended the event:



· Addaero Manufacturing

· American Tool Co.

· Advanced Manufacturing Technology Inc.

· Annapolis Micro Systems

· Assett Inc.

· AstroNova Test & Measurement Inc.

· Claflin Associates Inc.

· Cobolt Digital

· Custom Molded Products Inc.

· Diversified Technologies Inc.

· Electro Enterprises Inc.

· Empire Prototype Group

· Espey MFG

· Evans Capacitor Co.

· Falmouth Scientific Inc.

· Globe Composite Solutions Ltd.

· Goodwin-Bradley

· Granite State Manufacturing Inc.

· Greene Machine & Manufacturing Inc.

· Greene Rubber

· Guill Tool

· Hydro Group Systems Inc.

· Industrial Sales and Distribution

· Jade Manufacturing

· Kimchuk Inc.

· MacArtney Inc.

· Marine Acoustics Inc.

· Material Systems Inc.

· MC Test Services Inc.

· Mearthane Products Corp.

· METSS Corp.

· NAG Marine

· Nova Electric

· NOVA Power Solutions

· Patriot Technologies

· Real-Time Innovations

· Rite-Solutions Inc.

· Sub Aviators LLC.

· Systel Inc.

· Thinklogical

· Veridane

· WesTest Engineering



NUWC Division Newport, part of the Naval Sea System Command, is one of two divisions of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center. NUWC Division Newport’s mission is to provide research, development, test and evaluation, engineering and fleet support for submarines, autonomous underwater systems, undersea offensive and defensive weapons systems, and countermeasures. NUWC’s other division is located in Keyport, Wash.

