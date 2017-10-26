Task Force 1-28 Receives OSRVT Training

Photo By Pfc. Zoe Garbarino | Spc. Joseph Smart, an infantryman from 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment Task...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Zoe Garbarino | Spc. Joseph Smart, an infantryman from 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment Task Force, learns how to operate a One System Remote Video Terminal in Fort Benning, Ga., Oct. 26, 2017. Task Force 1-28 received the training to support the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade as a security force element. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Zoe Garbarino, 50th Public Affairs Detachment, 3rd Infantry Division) see less | View Image Page

FORT BENNING, Ga. – Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment Task Force completed a week-long One System Remote Video Terminal course at Fort Benning, Ga., Oct. 27, 2017.



OSRVT is a receiver that provides the warfighter with tools necessary to receive real-time video and metadata from manned and unmanned aircraft.



“The course teaches Soldiers to record the information and make it relevant to the commander to complete his mission,” said Marc Butterfield, lead instructor of the OSRVT course from Common Systems Integration office in Huntsville, Alabama.



The course provided advanced instruction on how to assemble, operate and restore OSRVT if it fails. Soldiers were required to complete 40 hours of instruction for certification to use the equipment.



“I admire how the system works,” said Pfc. Willie McCree, an infantryman from Task Force 1-28. “It allows us to recon the area to see what we’re going up against, and from there, plan how to maneuver around it. What makes the system interesting is that you have a side-by-side view of the video and a map, which creates spatial awareness of what’s going on not only on the ground but what’s coming from the video itself.”



"Task Force 1-28 is supporting the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade as a security force element,” said Maj. Matthew Fontaine, a public affairs officer from 1st SFAB.



The 1st SFAB is the Army’s first brigade purposefully built to help combatant commanders accomplish theater security objectives by training, advising, assisting, accompanying and enabling allied and partnered indigenous security forces.



In addition to Task Force 1-28 receiving OSRVT training, the 1st SFAB also received the same training a few weeks ago to certify to use the equipment, Butterfield said.



“As a security force element, the battalion is training with [our] advisor teams to build unit cohesion for any future missions,” said Fontaine. “The security force element's mission is to secure the advisor teams so the advisors can focus on supporting their foreign security force partners."



The two units have been completing multiple training events together in preparation for a future deployment.



“I took this course to extend my knowledge and become more versatile,” said Docquavis Banks, an infantryman from Task Force 1-28. “I believe every unit should have Soldiers take this course so that they are ready for anything during a deployment.”



Soldiers interested in joining an SFAB should contact their branch manager.