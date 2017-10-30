FMWR brings tour services back to Stuttgart

The MWR Tour Office is now open to help community members plan the perfect tour during their stay in the Stuttgart military community, whether it is a tour on a holiday or a personalized group tour.



To celebrate this opening, the Stuttgart Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) will host an open house for its MWR Tour Office in Bldg. 2915, Rm. 312B, Panzer Kaserne on Nov. 6 from 10 – 11 a.m.



“The community now has an opportunity to travel options they haven’t had since USO stopped offering tours last year,” said MWR Tours manager Kimberly Reid. “MWR tours will facilitate personalized group tours for 10 or more participants, have planned tours, which will be held throughout the year on training holiday weekends, as well as day trips for everyone.”

MWR Tours is open to all authorized ID holders, their family members and guests. “If a local national wishes to use our service, they must have a sponsor who is an authorized ID card holder with installation access,” Reid said.



According to Reid, to make sure everyone who participates in tours are fully satisfied, each tour will include a MWR guide who can provide helpful information and assist participants during their tour.



The first tour to be offered is a trip to Prague in the Czech Republic on Nov. 24 – 26. Prague has a rich architectural heritage that reflects both the uncertain times in history and urban life extending back more than 1,000 years. During the tour, participants will walk across the Charles Bridge, which stands astride the Vltava River and encapsulates the city as a medieval metropolis. The Charles Bridge remained largely undamaged during World War II. In order to participate in this tour, registration must be made by Nov. 9.



The upcoming Christmas season will be all about the Christmas markets. “Most of our market trips will include an English speaking guided tour of the city before visiting the market.” MWR Tours has scheduled a trip to the weihnachtsmarkt in Traben Trarbach, which is an underground Christmas market focused on the themes of wine, enjoyment and culture held in the wine cellars, which were once a busy wine trading location around the turn of the century.



In May 2018, a military battlefield themed tour to France will be offered covering battlefields of WWI and WWII. It will start with WWII in Caen and continue to Point du Hoc, Utah Beach, Airborne Museum and the cathedral in Sainte-Mere'-Eglise, the site where Pvt. John Steele, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division landed on the church steeple. The WWII portion will finish out on the second day with a visit of Coleville-Sur-Mer American Cemetery and Memorial, Omaha Beach, Arromanches to see the remains of the Mulberry harbor, Juno Beach and ending at the Pegasus Bridge.



To honor the 100th Anniversary of Belleau Wood, the tour will attend the memorial ceremony at Aisne-Marne American Cemetery, Belleau Wood where Marine regiments will be joined by dignitaries and grateful citizens to celebrate and remember their accomplishments and sacrifices. It will also be attended by members of MARFOREUR/AF, who will be taking part in the ceremony.



If you are looking for travel guide books, books for kids about travel and other related merchandise, MWR Tours plans to also fill that need with a small selection of its own.



The MWR Tour office is located across from the Exchange A list of upcoming tours and events can be found by visiting Stuttgart’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation web page https://stuttgart.armymwr.com/programs/family-and-mwr-travel.

