(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lynchburg Marines assist local first responders at Sharp Top Mountain

    VA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2017

    Story by Sgt. Logan Ridenour 

    4th Marine Corps District

    The Marines finished their one and a half mile hike to the summit, when they were approached by a woman who alerted them of a man on the side of the trail, who had suffered a seizure. They immediately went to help the man - alongside fellow community members - they waited for emergency responders to arrive while providing as much assistance as possible.
    Sergeant Hector Perez accredits their quick response to something intangible. “We always talk to them [poolees] about how the Marine Corps is a brotherhood and everybody is very tight-knit in the Marine Corps and everybody that you see wearing the uniform, can automatically assume that person is going to have your back… so when that lady came up to us, to where we were with our poolees… we immediately responded.”
    Shannon Walker, a firefighter medic with Bedford County Fire and Rescue said when they arrived, “Of course the Marines automatically offered to help.” So alongside Bedford Fire and Rescue members and local community members, the Marines assisted the man down a 1,500 foot drop in rocky terrain. Once safely down, the man was able to receive medical attention, and is said to be in stable condition.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2017
    Date Posted: 10.30.2017 09:22
    Story ID: 253418
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lynchburg Marines assist local first responders at Sharp Top Mountain, by Sgt Logan Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    rescue
    virginia
    richmond
    recruiter
    marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT