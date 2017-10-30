2nd Infantry Division celebrates century of service, reenlists 100 Soldiers

CAMP CASEY, Republic of Korea – The 2nd Infantry Division, ROK/US Combined Division commemorated its 100 year anniversary by reenlisting 100 Soldiers from within the division in a mass reenlistment ceremony, Oct. 26.



“Volunteering to continue your service in defense of our great Nation and to do it in the face of the enemy on freedom’s frontier – that Warriors, is a sign of commitment and courage,” said Maj. Gen. D. Scott McKean, 2nd ID, RUCD, commanding general.



McKean explained the uniqueness of day’s events and how it would be a memorable experience for those who participated.



“Years from now, when you’re sitting around family or friends and someone asks about your time in the Army, you can proudly say, I raised my hand in a foreign land, keeping the peace and defending freedom, but always prepared to fight and win,” McKean said. “It’s truly is my honor to stand in front of you today. On our centennial, as you continue the line of those who fought from the ‘Hell of the First World War’ until today where we remain steadfast.”



Soldiers raised their right hands using the ‘Old Glory’ American flag, which was sent from the U.S. to Korea for the ceremony. Korean War veterans will march with ‘Old Glory’ at Arlington National Cemetery Nov. 11, 2017 in commemoration of Veteran’s Day.



After administering the Oath of Enlistment, McKean along with Division Command Sgt. Maj. Edward W. Mitchell, 2ID, RUCD, command sergeant major, personally congratulated the Soldiers and presented each with a Certificate of Appreciation and a commemorative 2nd Infantry Division Indian Head coin.



“Being able to stand tall in formation and make my family proud, my unit proud, and be part of history in the making, it was a special moment for me,” said Sgt. Michelle Blesam, who is originally from Koror, Palau and is an Army photojournalist. “Taking that oath and singing the Warriors March instilled a sense of pride in me as well, like this is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I was a part of it.”



Festivities continued with the dedication of the Korean-American Friendship Statue and time capsule burial at Friendship Park in Uijeongbu hosted by Mayor Ahn, Byeong-Yong, Uijeongbu City Council, and the Gyeong-Gi Provincial Council.



“The 2nd/ROK-US Combined Division truly epitomizes the relationship that has been formed from that fateful day, 25 June 1950,” said McKean. “That devastating war led to an Alliance that still stands strong today and one that has allowed for the transformation of Uijeongbu and the Republic of Korea to be where it is today…a thriving city and nation that continues to grow more prosperous each day.”

