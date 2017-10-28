(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    41 IBCT Hones Command Post Skills during 5-Day Exercise

    41 IBCT Hones Command Post Skills during 5-Day Exercise

    41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team Commander Col. Eric Riley

    MONMOUTH, OR, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2017

    Story by Sgt. Cory Grogan 

    41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    The 41st Infantry Brigade Combat conducted Command Post Operations utilizing the Military Decision Making Process at Camp Najaf Oct. 25-29 to kick-off the brigade’s new training year.

    41st IBCT Commander Col. Eric J. Riley said the training is important for a variety of reasons.

    “This is just the type of exercise we need to test individual Warfighter Functions while bonding as a cohesive and efficient staff,” explained Riley. “This exercise sets the tone for the entire year and will set us up for success the following year.”

    Riley said the brigade is preparing for busy training year culminating in a 21-day Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise and pleased to see that a lot of progress has been made during the 5-day exercise.

    “Going to the field to build and hone our skills as a command post is critical to the overall success for the entire brigade,” Riley added.
    The culminating XCTC exercise certifies platoon proficiency with First Army to ensure combat readiness and develops the Military Decision Making Process, which is a U.S. Army seven-step process for solving problems.

    Date Taken: 10.28.2017
    Date Posted: 10.29.2017 17:54
    Story ID: 253384
    Location: MONMOUTH, OR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41 IBCT Hones Command Post Skills during 5-Day Exercise, by SGT Cory Grogan

    Command Post
    exercise
    Oregon National Guard
    training
    Warfighter
    Military Decision Making Process

    • LEAVE A COMMENT