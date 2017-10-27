Tucson recruiter conducts tactical training for local students

Courtesy Photo | Students from Rio Rico High School practice room clearing techniques on the school...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Students from Rio Rico High School practice room clearing techniques on the school premises, Rio Rico, Ariz., Oct. 5. The tactical training was conducted by Staff. Sgt. Cruz Garcia, recruiter, Center Point Recruiting Center, Tucson Recruiting Company. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

RIO RICO, Ariz. – Teamwork and leadership are two essential elements required to become an effective Soldier in the U.S. Army, aspects that remain relevant in both past and present eras of military service.



Staff. Sgt. Cruz Garcia, recruiter, Center Point Recruiting Center, Tucson Recruiting Company, attempted to bridge both these factors together by conducting tactical training for over 30 students at Rio Rico High School, Rio Rico, Arizona, Oct. 5-6.



Garcia said he relied on his experience in both infantry and as a corrections officer to teach students how to clear a room, utilizing the correct techniques and methods.



“The main focus was to show them some basic tactics … a lot of the students are thinking of joining the Army or law enforcement, so I think this benefits them,” Garcia said. “I’m trying to show them what they might expect in those fields.”



Some of the techniques Garcia taught included how to properly enter a room, correct hand and arm signals, and proper communication.



“It was very basic training level stuff and I had personnel from the local Sheriff’s department there to assist,” he said. “The first day we went over theory and the principles of room clearing, movements through halls and doorways, and moving to an objective.”



After numerous dry runs, the second day was comprised of putting the practice into action, with numerous practical exercises, he continued.



“We went and cleared rooms with multiple scenarios, including hostiles and non-hostiles,” Garcia explained. “Before we did the clearing, I would have the students do some physical training to get their heart rates up to simulate going into a room with their blood and adrenaline pumping.”



Garcia felt the students performed well, despite their lack of experience.



“For beginners they did a good job. My goal was to pick the weakest person within each team and make them the team leader,” he stated. “The tactical side was important, but I wanted to make them comfortable as leaders. I wanted them not to be scared of taking charge of a situation and showing initiative.”



Garcia said he’s excited to do this type of training, as it keeps him on his toes as an infantryman.



“It also gives me the chance to train Future Soldiers at something I’m proficient in,” he explained. “The payoff was seeing how excited they were when they'd execute scenarios perfectly as a team. Lots of them asked me when we would be able to do this training again.”



This was the second consecutive year Garcia has held the training and the excellent response ensures it will remain in place while he’s recruiting in Rio Rico.



“I have a very good relationship with the teachers and faculty. They want to increase the training to twice a year,” Garcia said. “I would love to do that. I enjoy every second of it.”