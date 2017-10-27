Two New Facilities Highlight SSC Atlantic’s Commitment to Cybersecurity

Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center (SSC) Atlantic Commanding Officer Capt. Scott Heller marked the opening of two new facilities on Joint Base Charleston – Naval Weapons Station for teams providing cutting edge cybersecurity capabilities to prevent and mitigate cyber-attacks for our Navy and our nation. The ribbon cutting event took place Oct. 27.



Heller cut the ribbon to SSC Atlantic’s Cyber Forensics and Data Recovery Laboratory, which is the Navy’s only accredited digital media Criminal Forensics Investigations lab, andthe first lab in the Navy to earn this prestigious international accreditation. The cyber specialists working in this building will provide advanced incident response and malware analysis support and data recovery, with exceptional capabilities that include physical rebuilds and submerged hard drive recovery. Other customers include Naval Criminal Investigative Service,, the Department of Justice and the Marine Corps.



A ribbon was also cut on a second facility that houses the operations center for SSC Atlantic’s Cyber Red Team, one of only two Cyber Red Teams in the Navy. SSC Atlantic’s Red Team was certified by the National Security Agency (NSA) and accredited by U.S. Strategic Command to conduct local, remote and wireless systems assessments and conduct persistence and user-driven attack missions across the Department of Defense (DoD) Information Network. This capability is one of nine in the DoD.



Certified and accredited in June 2014 with a 99 percent score from the NSA, the team improves enterprise information assurance by demonstrating the impacts of successful attacks and by showing what works for defenders in an operational environment. This team has provided adversarial assessment support to Program Executive Office Defense Health Management Agency, Defense Health Management Systems,Defense Medical Information Exchange and the Marine Corps.



“Cutting the ribbon on these two facilities marks another major milestone in our mission to deliver Information Warfare solutions and provide cutting edge cybersecurity technical capabilities,” Heller said. “With these two new buildings, we take a giant step forward in maximizing mission assurance for our nation and for our critical warfighting components. The investment, the skills of the workforce, the technical knowledge and the location are all important, and these new facilities represent a down payment on our highest priority technical growth area, cybersecurity.”



SSC Atlantic provides systems engineering and acquisition to deliver capabilities to the Naval, Joint and National Warfighter through the acquisition, development, integration, production, test, deployment, and sustainment of interoperable Command, Control, Communication, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance (C4ISR), Cyber and Information Technology (IT) capabilities that enable Information Warfare for national defense and perform other functions as directed by higher authority. For more information go to: http://www.public.navy.mil/spawar/Atlantic.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2017 Date Posted: 10.27.2017 13:25 Story ID: 253295 Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Two New Facilities Highlight SSC Atlantic’s Commitment to Cybersecurity, by Susan Piedfort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.