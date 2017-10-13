NIOC Colorado Celebrates Navy 242nd Birthday

AURORA, Colo. (NNS) – Service members assigned to Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Colorado celebrated the U.S. Navy's 242nd birthday during the Navy Ball held at the Denver Radisson Hotel on Oct. 13.



The Navy’s 242nd Birthday theme of “Sea Power to Protect and Promote” was discussed by former NASA astronaut and Navy officer Dr. James F. Reilly, this year's guest speaker, who focused on how the Navy operates in multiple realms and must better prepare for the future.



“We have a long and proud tradition of being at the forefront of defending our country, our constitution, and our people,” said Reilly.



As a qualified mission specialist Reilly flew on three shuttle space missions, logging over 850 hours in space that include more than 30 hours of space walks. He has worked on both the International and Mir Space Stations. Dr. Reilly currently provides space operations subject matter expertise as instructor and curriculum developer to United States and allied personnel.



“We as leaders have to not only be good technically, but also have to be a good personnel manager,” said Reilly. “We are going to have to handle things that we never anticipated in our earlier careers or where we started just 10 years ago compared to what we are dealing with today.”



Detailing the changing operational environment, Reilly explained how to he believes the Navy can prevail as technology changes.



“Today's Navy operates in every form of space: maritime, air, orbital, and cyber. We have to be ready to operate in defense of our country and all of the spaces against potential adversaries that can be as good at what we do or as good as we are in many of those areas,” he said. “The Navy now has to anticipate the environment will be tested, degraded and operationally limited in many aspects. Sea and air control are likely to prevail while cyber and space might be a bit more challenging.”



Following his speech, service members from all service branches of the U.S. Armed Forces along with members from foreign militaries danced and participated in the festivities long into the evening.



Over the past 242 years, the Navy has grown from its humble beginnings as the Continental Navy to one of the largest and most lethal fighting forces in the world. The theme of “Sea Power to Protect and Promote” is a reminder of each Sailor’s charge.



For more news from Navy Information Operations Command Colorado, visit http://www.navy.mil/local/nioccol/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2017 Date Posted: 10.27.2017 11:57 Story ID: 253276 Location: AURORA, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NIOC Colorado Celebrates Navy 242nd Birthday, by PO1 Robert Hartland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.