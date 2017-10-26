Bridge the gap; Operation Wing Scout

Photo By Sgt. Shakima Deprince | Cpl. Daisy Avilaromero, a maintenance data specialist with Marine Fighter Attack...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Shakima Deprince | Cpl. Daisy Avilaromero, a maintenance data specialist with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, stands on the flight line at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., Oct 26. Avilaromero was the only female Marine panelist during Operation Wings Scout’s event at the USS Midway Museum. Operation Wing Scout, which began in 1941, is a program that partners with Girl Scouts of the United States of America to encourage girls who are interested in the aviation field and serving their country. (U. S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shakima DePrince/Released) see less | View Image Page

The moment had come for Cpl. Daisy Avilaromero to bridge the gap. Wearing her dress blues, she stood before more than 50 people as the only female Marine panelist during Operation Wing Scout.



Operation Wing Scout, which began in 1941, is a program that partners with Girl Scouts of the United States of America to encourage girls who are interested in aviation and serving their country.



Avilaromero was the maintenance administration night-shift supervisor for Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 101, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and was selected as a panelist for her outstanding contribution to the aviation field.



“Avilaromero’s diligent efforts received admiration from her peers and all who observed her,” said Maj. John Belsha, the executive officer of Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron [VMFA(AW)] 224.



On April 28, 2017, Operation Wing Scout partnered with Southwest Airlines Co. and the USS Midway to show girls with Girl Scouts and MANA de San Diego “a National Latina organization” the endless possibilities

available in aviation.



“No matter where you come from, no matter where you are, you will always have competition but don’t let that stop you,” said Avilaromero.



Being a panelist enabled Avilaromero to share her accomplishments and show that women are fully capable of having successful careers in the aviation sector.



While serving at VMFAT-101, she received a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for the superior performance of her duties while serving as the maintenance data specialist and maintenance administration shift noncommissioned officer in charge.



Avilaromero’s diligence while completing 150 phase, 100 acceptance and 75 transfer packages directly contributed to the squadron’s aircraft armament system program. Her effective management, inspirational example and commitment to mission accomplishment significantly contributed to the maintenance department’s success and squadron’s ability to conduct flight operations.



“She is a dependable, hard worker,” said Staff Sgt. Jennifer Morales, a maintenance data system division chief with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314.



Operation Wing Scout held the event to empower girls from the age range of pre-K to high school to explore careers in aviation. Through this event, girls learned about the science of flight, participated in Southwest Airlines Flight Academy Lab and met women working in aviation.



As a panelist, Avilaromero discussed the administrative side of the aviation field. She explained that her job requires her to perform data entry, and supervise the maintenance administration functions within her unit.



The experience of being a panelist for Operation Wing Scott enabled Avilaromero to be inspiration for girls who want to become a Marine or to obtain a job in the aviation field.



“I want to do the full twenty years. I love the Marine Corps,” said Avilaromero. “I want to be a role model. I want to be able to be the person people look up to. If I can guide them to become even better than me that would be awesome.”