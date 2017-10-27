(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort McCoy athletes participate, place in Sparta Half Marathon

    Fort McCoy athletes participate, place in Sparta Half Marathon

    First Sgt. Hector Ocasio (fourth-place finisher), Capt. Billy Thomson (second place)

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2017

    Story by Scott Sturkol     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office

    Several athletes from Fort McCoy ran in the Sparta Half Marathon Oct. 14 with three of those runners earning second, third, and fourth places in the race.

    Capt. Adan Rivas with the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade earned second place with a time of 1:32:44. Capt. Billy Thomson, also with the 181st, earned third place — clocking in at 1:34:03.

    First Sgt. Hector Ocasio with Higher Headquarters Company, Fort McCoy Garrison, placed fourth in 1:36:00.

    Also competing were Command Sgt. Maj. Chad Peters with the 181st who finished the race in 1:54:35, and Maj. Gloria Rosario, commandant for Regional Training Site-Maintenance, who finished in 1:57:10.

    The event course featured varied terrain features and included part of the Sparta-Elroy Bike Trail.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at www.mccoy.army.mil, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

