Fort McCoy athletes participate, place in Sparta Half Marathon

Courtesy Photo | First Sgt. Hector Ocasio (fourth-place finisher), Capt. Billy Thomson (second place), and Capt. Adan Rivas (third place), all from Fort McCoy, stop for a photo together after participating in the Sparta (Wis.) Half Marathon on Oct. 14, 2017. Several Fort McCoy athletes participated in the competition. (Courtesy photograph)

Several athletes from Fort McCoy ran in the Sparta Half Marathon Oct. 14 with three of those runners earning second, third, and fourth places in the race.



Capt. Adan Rivas with the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade earned second place with a time of 1:32:44. Capt. Billy Thomson, also with the 181st, earned third place — clocking in at 1:34:03.



First Sgt. Hector Ocasio with Higher Headquarters Company, Fort McCoy Garrison, placed fourth in 1:36:00.



Also competing were Command Sgt. Maj. Chad Peters with the 181st who finished the race in 1:54:35, and Maj. Gloria Rosario, commandant for Regional Training Site-Maintenance, who finished in 1:57:10.



The event course featured varied terrain features and included part of the Sparta-Elroy Bike Trail.



