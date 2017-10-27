Seven F-15C Eagle fighter aircraft, approximately 55 Airmen and associated equipment from the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, U.K., deployed to Šiauliai Air Base, Lithuania, today to participate in a Flying Training Deployment (FTD).



This training deployment is separate from the ongoing NATO Baltic Air Policing mission that is also being supported by F-15C aircraft from RAF Lakenheath through the end of the year. The FTD will focus on maintaining joint readiness while building interoperability with our Baltic allies. The deployment is an assurance measure under Operation Atlantic Resolve and is funded by the European Deterrence Initiative.



For more information, contact U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Public Affairs at +49 (0) 6371-47-6558 or via e-mail at: usafepao.pao@us.af.mil. If after duty hours, please call +49 (0) 1624-25-5428 or send an e-mail to: usafepa.pastaffdutyofficer@us.af.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2017 Date Posted: 10.27.2017 08:50 Story ID: 253233 Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-15 fighters deploy to Lithuania for readiness training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.