    Hollyanne Milley visits Army Reserve families in Germany

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    10.27.2017

    Story by Lt. Col. Jefferson Wolfe 

    7th Mission Support Command

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — Hollyanne Milley, wife of Gen. Mark Milley, the Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, visited the U.S. Army Reserve's 7th Mission Support Command Friday morning at the 7th MSC headquarters on Daenner Kaserne.

    She spoke to 18 spouses, single parents and others during her visit, discussing various topics about Army Reserve families' experience in Germany.

    The 7th MSC is the only forward-stationed Army Reserve command in Europe. Headquartered in Kaiserslautern, the command has about 1,000 Soldiers in Germany and Italy.

    Date Taken: 10.27.2017
    Date Posted: 10.27.2017 07:53
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    U.S. Army Reserve
    7th Mission Support Command
    Hollyanne Milley

