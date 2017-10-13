NSA Souda Bay Celebrates 242nd Navy Birthday

With "Sea Power to Protect and Promote" as this year's theme for the United States Navy's birthday, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay celebrated 242 years since its establishment by the Continental Congress on Oct. 13,

1775.



The ceremony commenced with the color guard parading the colors, the singing of the Greek and United States national anthems, and a video birthday message from the Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer.



In attendance were the Vice Regional Governor of Chania, Mayor of Chania, and Hellenic military representatives from the NATO Missile Firing Installation, NATO Maritime Interdiction Operational Training Centre, Hellenic Navy, Hellenic Army, Hellenic Air Force, Hellenic Coast Guard, Hellenic Police Force and Hellenic Fire Brigade.



Glasses were charged and attendees rose for the ceremonial toasts, starting with a toast to the Hellenic Republic. Greece and the U.S. Navy have shared a partnership that has endured nearly 50 years since the U.S. Naval Detachment at Souda Bay was commissioned in 1969.



Capt. Brad Collins, commanding officer of NSA Souda Bay welcomed guests and introduced the U.S. Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey Pyatt, as the event’s guest speaker.



“The partnership of our two navies is critical in advancing two of my top priorities as the U.S. Ambassador, “said Pyatt. “Supporting Greece, our EU and NATO ally, in its economic recovery, and working with Greece to sustain and deepen our defense, security, law enforcement, and counterterrorism cooperation.”



Ambassador Pyatt also highlighted the importance that NSA Souda Bay has played in recent military operations in the Mediterranean.



“It is because of our close partnership with Hellenic military and government that NSA Souda Bay has become a superior logistical support hub for our forward-deployed units,” said Pyatt. “Thank you for your continuing efforts and support.”



In keeping with Navy tradition, the oldest and youngest Sailors in attendance cut the Navy Birthday cake. Senior Chief Master-at-Arms William Irizary and Airman Kaleah Her, respectively, were honored with the duties of cutting the Navy Birthday cake.



The event could not have happened without the planning provided by the Navy Ball Committee, who worked for months under the direction of Lt. Adam Roach to ensure that the attendees could celebrate the rich culture and traditions of the U.S. Navy into the late hours of the evening.



"The Navy Birthday Ball represents the culmination of the year's great Naval Achievements, as well as honors those who have come before us for over two centuries,” said Roach. “It was an incredible privilege to lead this year's Navy Ball Committee to once again present an enjoyable wildly successful evening.”



The Navy Ball Committee was made up completely of highly-motivated NSA Souda Bay Sailors and Civilians who put forth their very best efforts in this achievement.



“For many NSA Souda Bay Sailors, this was their first military ball,” said Roach. “With that in mind, our goal was to make this night the golden standard, and to introduce them to the rich tradition and ceremony that the Navy instills in us all. I believe we lived up to that standard, and made a memorable impact for our shipmates."



NSA Souda Bay extends the war fighting capability by providing, operating and sustaining superior facilities and services dedicated to combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel. For more information on NSA Souda Bay, visit https://cnic.navy.mil/regions/cnreurafswa/installations/nsa_souda_bay.html

