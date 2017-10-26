ASA Tour visits Colorado high schools, teaches students anti-bullying techniques

Photo By Sgt. Benjamin Pryer | ASA athletes perform at Thompson Valley High School during the annual ASA High School...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Benjamin Pryer | ASA athletes perform at Thompson Valley High School during the annual ASA High School Marine Corps Tour, Sept. 6, 2017. The ASA High School Tour is a high-energy action sports circuit that visits cities across the United States supporting the Anti-Defamation League’s No Place for Hate Campaign and the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. see less | View Image Page

The ASA High School Tour visited Colorado high schools Sept. 5-8, 2017.

According to asahighschooltour.com, “The ASA High School Tour is a high-energy action sports circuit that visits cities across the United States supporting the Anti-Defamation League’s No Place for Hate Campaign and the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. ASA brings in five of the world’s top professional skateboarders, inline skaters and BMX riders from the X Games to perform on a state-of-the-art half-pipe, while an emcee delivers an educational message in a fun, positive and interactive fashion.”



The Marine Corps is the associate partner of the ASA High School Tour. Due to the generosity of the US Marine Corps and friends of both the Anti-Defamation League and the campaign for Tobacco Free Kids, the ASA High School Tour is able to bring the powerful bullying prevention and anti-tobacco messages to high schools across the country at no cost to the schools.

The US Marines presence on-site during the ASA High School Tour assembly enhances the interactive elements of the program. The Marines set up a booth in the same area as the half-pipe and hold pull-up contests in order to interact with students on a personal level.



The ASA high school your website continues to state, “Since 2000, the ASA High School Tour has visited more than 1,500 high schools across the US and every school loves the program. Students get a huge thrill from watching the top pros from the X Games performing live on their campus, while administrators love the incredibly beneficial message the assembly delivers and the positive impact it has on the students.”



The ASA High School Tour visits 100 large high schools in 20 major cities every year. For more information about the ASA High School Tour, visit asahighschooltour.com