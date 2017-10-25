Courtesy Photo | Three F-16 Fighting Falcons from Edwards AFB fly past Dodger Stadium after the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Three F-16 Fighting Falcons from Edwards AFB fly past Dodger Stadium after the ceremonial flyover at the beginning of game two of the 2017 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros Oct. 25. (U.S. Air Force photo by Christopher Okula) see less | View Image Page

The world’s premier flight test center sent four F-16 Fighting Falcons to the World Series Oct. 25. The jets performed the ceremonial flyover at the conclusion of the national anthem at the beginning of game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. This year’s World Series features the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. the Houston Astros. The fighter jets, piloted by Lt. Col. Chris Keithley, Maj. Philip Jackson, Maj. Jameel Janjua and Maj. Mark Browning, were from the 416th Flight Test Squadron. Additionally, 15 Edwards AFB Airmen presented the American Flag along with other servicemembers from around Southern California during the opening ceremony.