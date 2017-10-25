(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Falcons soar over L.A.

    Courtesy Photo | Three F-16 Fighting Falcons from Edwards AFB fly past Dodger Stadium after the

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2017

    Story by Kenji Thuloweit 

    412th Test Wing

    The world’s premier flight test center sent four F-16 Fighting Falcons to the World Series Oct. 25. The jets performed the ceremonial flyover at the conclusion of the national anthem at the beginning of game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. This year’s World Series features the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. the Houston Astros. The fighter jets, piloted by Lt. Col. Chris Keithley, Maj. Philip Jackson, Maj. Jameel Janjua and Maj. Mark Browning, were from the 416th Flight Test Squadron. Additionally, 15 Edwards AFB Airmen presented the American Flag along with other servicemembers from around Southern California during the opening ceremony.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Edwards Air Force Base

