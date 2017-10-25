Col. Isabel Smith, New York Army National Guard leader, recognized by Latina Style Magazine

Photo By Eric Durr | New York Army National Guard Isabel Rivera Smith, chief of staff of the 53rd Troop...... read more read more Photo By Eric Durr | New York Army National Guard Isabel Rivera Smith, chief of staff of the 53rd Troop Command, has been recognized by Latina Style Magazine for her acomplishments. Smith received the award during a Sept. 15 ceremony in Washington, D.C. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

CORTLANDT MANOR, N.Y. – U.S. Army National Guard Col. Isabel Rivera Smith, the chief of staff for the New York Army National Guard 53rd Troop Command, has spent her 32-year career admiring the efforts of the trailblazing women and Latinos in the military who paved the way for her.



Now, she has been recognized for serving as the role model for others to follow.



Smith, who is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the more than 4,100 Soldiers in the 53rd Troop Command, was presented with the 2017 Latina Style Distinguished Military Service Award on September 15, 2017.



She is the first New York National Guard member to receive this award since it was introduced in 2004.



Latina Style is a national magazine which focuses on contemporary Hispanic women, their accomplishments and issues.



Smith, a resident of Goshen, N.Y., was surprised when she found out she was being given the award.



“It’s an honor to receive this award and this recognition proves how important diversity is in the the military,” Smith said.



Smith is currently serving in Puerto Rico as part of the National Guard’s efforts to help the island recover from Hurricane Maria.



Smith is putting her operations and logistics experience to work along with her Spanish language skills as a liaison officer working with Puerto Rican officials and the National Guard’s Joint Enabling Team which coordinates National Guard response to disasters.



Launched in 2004, the National LATINA Symposium brings together the largest gathering of Latina leaders in the nation. A highlight of the symposium is the Distinguished Military Service Awards Luncheon honoring Latinas serving in the Armed Forces.



The award is designed to recognize women in the military and the Department of Defense civilian workforce who, through their service, have enhanced the role of Latinas in their organization.



“I was confident in nominating Col. Smith because she is a great example to all of our Soldiers,” said Brig. Gen. Michel Natali, commander of the 53rd Troop Command, New York Army National Guard. “The fact that she progressed from private to colonel gives her an innate understanding of our Soldiers at every level.”



Smith is proud of her Puerto Rican heritage and for being a part of the growing diversity in the senior ranks of the military.



“I’m proof that it’s possible to be a Latina woman and get to my level; I’ve done it and so can you,” Smith said.



Major Tony Plata, who served under Smith for several years, echoed the same sentiment.



“Seeing a Latina as a senior ranking officer is important, not only for Hispanics, but for women as well. With hard work, dedication, and commitment to service the rank of colonel is achievable for all,” Plata said.



While diversity is part of the solution, Smith believes it’s not the only answer. She has risen throughout the ranks because of her tireless work ethic and outstanding leadership ability.



“Her highly effective leadership abilities are firmly rooted in that understanding and experience,” said Natali. “She is completely dedicated to the Army and our Soldiers and personifies all that we need in our Senior Leaders.”



Smith’s personal philosophy on leadership is a culmination of age and experience, and transcends what’s only visible on the outside of those she manages.



“Diversity is about recognizing individual differences and as a leader it’s also about the genuine care and concern demonstrated towards our Soldiers in our formations.”



Ultimately, times are changing, admits Smith. “Good leaders will adapt to this change and if I somehow removed some barriers for women and minorities by receiving this recognition, I’m pleased. “Be true to what’s in your heart,” says Smith, “and you can achieve anything.”