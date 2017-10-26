Strength Management Teams build teamwork

On a frosty Pennsylvania morning, Oct. 17, 2017, the 193rd Strength Management Team, Production Recruiting and Retention Airmen were joined by the SMTs from 171st Air Refueling Wing and 111th Attack Wing to build teamwork while tackling obstacles. That morning, it may have been physical obstacles at a Leadership Reaction Course, however, they were set to tackle any recruiting and retention obstacles during their time together.

The Strength Management Teams came together for a week-long Pennsylvania Air National Guard Fall Leadership Forum, held at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania. The teams attended briefings, built teamwork, shared best practices and more during their week together.

Staff Sergeant Eric Kiniza, 171st ARW said the teams getting together helps them get an opportunity to communicate ideas on ways to improve the process and get out in the community to bring in the next generation of Airmen.

Tech. Sgt. Alexis Galatis, 111th AW, and 193rd SOW Production Recruiting and Retention Manager Master Sgt. Meghan Hoover, echoed Kiniza thoughts on the week together being an opportunity for sharing best practices.

Kiniza’s opinion about the LRC, could stand true for almost anything involving teamwork.

“The LRC was a good opportunity to build a team environment; when we work together we can overcome obstacles”, Kiniza said.

Hoover said, “The LRC is an amazing team building event. You really have to count on your Wingmen to get through the obstacles.”

After spending a week together building a stronger team on and off the LRC, Hoover is certain that the motivated and enthusiastic team will push to find the highest quality Airmen out there.

