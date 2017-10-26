A/TA awards Airmen’s impact to mobility mission

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. -- Each year Airmen and units that have made outstanding contributions to the Mobility Air Force’s mission are recognized during the annual national Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium and technology convention.



This year the event is taking place at the World Center Marriott Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, Oct. 26 to 29, 2017.



The 2017 A/TA Symposium brings Air Force leadership, industry experts and academia together with current and former mobility Airmen from around the world, to discuss issues and challenges facing America and the air mobility community. The theme of this year’s convention is Mobility Airmen: Agile, Innovative and Ready to Roll.



“These award winners embody leadership, excellence and make our team better by being on it,” said Gen. Carlton D. Everhart II, Air Mobility Command commander. “There is a tremendous demand for the capabilities these Airmen provide across the joint force. They are key reasons why we have the world’s best Air Force and why our nation knows it can always count on AMC.”







Young Leadership Award - The Young Leadership award is given to Airmen who demonstrate superior leadership.



Capt. Mark R. Amos, Headquarters Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois;



Capt. Remington R. Barnes, 100th Operations Group, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, United Kingdom;



Capt. Teresa M. Crampton, 721st Aerial Port Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany;



Capt. Deborah Gaddis, 509th Weapons Squadron, Fairchild AFB, Washington;



Capt. Millie A. Hale, 22nd Operations Support Squadron, McConnell AFB, Kansas;



1st. Lt. Frank R. Jackson, Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright‐Patterson AFB, Ohio;



Tech. Sgt. Gabriel R. Reams, 21st Airlift Squadron, Travis AFB, California;



Tech. Sgt. Juston L. Milliner, 89th Aerial Port Squadron, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland;



Tech. Sgt. Hunter D. Meadors, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom;



Tech. Sgt. Chantal I. Gabaldon, 344th Training Squadron, JB San Antonio‐Lackland, Texas;



Staff. Sgt. James A. Gillispie, 621st Air Mobility Operations Squadron, JB McGuire‐Dix‐Lakehurst, New Jersey;



Staff Sgt. Dakota M. Boughton, 23rd Maintenance Group, Moody AFB, Georgia;







General Robert “Dutch” Huyser Award presented annually to a pilot, navigator, flight engineer, loadmaster, boom operator, flight attendant and airborne mission specialist for sustained excellence in airmanship.



Pilot: Capt. Mark G. King, 39th Airlift Squadron, Dyess AFB, Texas;



Navigator: Capt. Thomas P. Licostie, 349th Air Refueling Squadron, McConnell AFB, Kansas;



Flight Engineer: Master Sgt. Louis V. Davis Jr., 9th Airlift Squadron, Dover AFB, Delaware;



Loadmaster: Tech. Sgt. Daniel J. Stearns, 1st Special Operations Squadron, Kadena AB, Japan;



Boom Operator: Master Sgt. Lucero Stockett, 6th Air Refueling Squadron, Travis AFB, California;



Flight Attendant: Master Sgt. Mariel M. Rivera, 76th Airlift Squadron, Ramstein AB, Germany;



Combat Systems Operator: Staff Sgt. Ashley E. Watson, 76th Airlift Squadron, Ramstein AB, Germany;







General P.K. Carlton Award for Valor presented to the individual who demonstrates courage, strength, bravery, and fearlessness during a combat, contingency or humanitarian mission.



Capt. Michael C. Tolzien, 67th Special Operations Squadron, RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom;







General Ronald Fogleman ASAM Award for being the top graduate of the Advanced Studies of Air Mobility program.



Maj. Michael W. Wells, ASAM; USAF Expeditionary Center, JB McGuire‐Dix‐Lakehurst, New Jersey;







Colonel Gail Halvorsen Award for sustained excellence in aerial port operations.



Tech. Sgt. Michael R. Labarge, 425th Air Base Squadron, Izmir Air Station, Turkey;







Specialized Mission Award for performance of duties in support of an aerial air mobility mission in an exceptional manner during crises, contingencies, or humanitarian airlift.



Staff Sgt. Harvey C. Croutch III, 736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Dover AFB, Delaware;







Key Spouse of the Year Award



Amanda Bendle‐Bell, 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Travis AFB, California;







The Major General Stanley F.H. Newman Air National Guard Award



105th Airlift Wing, Stewart ANG Base, New York;







The Lieutenant General James E. Sherrard III Air Force Reserve Award



403rd Operations Group, Keesler AFB, Mississippi;







The General Robert “Dutch” Huyser, General P.K. Carlton, Colonel Gail Halvorsen, and Specialized Mission Award selectees are authorized to wear the Air Force recognition ribbon.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2017 Date Posted: 10.26.2017 13:57 Story ID: 253102 Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A/TA awards Airmen’s impact to mobility mission, by SSgt Stephenie Wade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.