SD Gov. Daugaard activates SD National Guard members to help with Puerto Rico hurricane recovery efforts

Gov. Dennis Daugaard has activated four members of the South Dakota Army National Guard’s Company A, 139th Brigade Support Battalion, at the request of Puerto Rico government authorities to help with recovery operations in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.



The Soldiers from the Watertown-based unit will provide water distribution capabilities to those in need.



They will deploy to Puerto Rico with two Load Handling System vehicles and trailers equipped with four Compatible Water Tank Racks, or “Hippos.” The Hippo has the capability to receive, store and distribute up to 2,000 gallons of potable water per system.



“When disaster strikes, South Dakota lends a hand,” Daugaard said. “Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Puerto Rico and with the Soldiers of Company A, who will be on the ground helping those in need.”



Recovery efforts are especially personal for one SDNG Soldier. Spc. Jorge Morales, a water treatment specialist in Company A, is from Ceiba, Puerto Rico.



While Morales now lives in Clark, his family is still in Puerto Rico and like the rest of the island, they’ve been impacted.



“I didn’t think twice – I just said I’ll go,” Morales said, when presented with the opportunity to mobilize to Puerto Rico. “It’s more than an honor. To help my people is something big.”



This is the first request South Dakota has received through the emergency compact to help with hurricane recovery efforts.



Daugaard said the request for South Dakota National Guard support came through an Emergency Management Assistance Compact that exists between all 50 states and three U.S. territories. Under the compact, the State of South Dakota will be reimbursed for costs incurred during the mission.



The four Soldiers and equipment were airlifted to Puerto Rico Oct. 8 and could be deployed for up to 45 days.



While Morales isn’t sure where in Puerto Rico the mission will take the South Dakota Soldiers or if he will even see family members, he said, “I’m going to help everyone like they are my family.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.08.2017 Date Posted: 10.26.2017