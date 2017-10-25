“It is a proud and happy day for the Afghan family,” said Maj. Gen. Bismillah Waziri, ANASOC Commander.
The graduating class comprised of volunteers from the Afghan National Army and recent graduates of the ANA basic training course. 197 Commandos will immediately enroll in advance special operations training courses. All the Commando course graduates will assume positions with one of the 10 Afghan Special Operations Kandaks operating in the seven ANA Corps areas of responsibility.
Waziri concluded the ceremony with a final charge to his newest Commandos, “You will continue to learn from your fellow Commandos in the field, you will increase your knowledge and skills to provide the Afghan people a strong shield against our enemies.”
Commando Class 21 is currently in week eight of training. Once complete with the Commando course, the graduates will attend the Cobra Strike Maneuver Course at the Kabul Military Training Complex.
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2017 03:18
|Story ID:
|253033
|Location:
|AF
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Afghan Special Operations graduates its 20th Commando class, by MAJ Tony Mayne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT