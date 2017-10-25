Afghan Special Operations graduates its 20th Commando class

Photo By Spc. Jacob Krone | Command Sgt. Maj. David Clark, NATO Resolute Support Senior Enlisted Leader, presents...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Jacob Krone | Command Sgt. Maj. David Clark, NATO Resolute Support Senior Enlisted Leader, presents a graduation certificate to an Afghan National Army Special Operations Commando during graduation of the 20th Commando course at Camp Commando, Kabul on Oct. 25. 833 Afghan soldiers earned the title of “Commando” and donned their maroon berets after completion of the 14-week Afghan-led special operations course. see less | View Image Page

“It is a proud and happy day for the Afghan family,” said Maj. Gen. Bismillah Waziri, ANASOC Commander.



The graduating class comprised of volunteers from the Afghan National Army and recent graduates of the ANA basic training course. 197 Commandos will immediately enroll in advance special operations training courses. All the Commando course graduates will assume positions with one of the 10 Afghan Special Operations Kandaks operating in the seven ANA Corps areas of responsibility.



Waziri concluded the ceremony with a final charge to his newest Commandos, “You will continue to learn from your fellow Commandos in the field, you will increase your knowledge and skills to provide the Afghan people a strong shield against our enemies.”



Commando Class 21 is currently in week eight of training. Once complete with the Commando course, the graduates will attend the Cobra Strike Maneuver Course at the Kabul Military Training Complex.