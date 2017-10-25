(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Afghan Special Operations graduates its 20th Commando class

    Afghan Special Operations graduates its 20th Commando class

    AFGHANISTAN

    10.25.2017

    Story by Maj. Tony Mayne 

    NATO Special Operations Component Command-Afghanistan

    “It is a proud and happy day for the Afghan family,” said Maj. Gen. Bismillah Waziri, ANASOC Commander.

    The graduating class comprised of volunteers from the Afghan National Army and recent graduates of the ANA basic training course. 197 Commandos will immediately enroll in advance special operations training courses. All the Commando course graduates will assume positions with one of the 10 Afghan Special Operations Kandaks operating in the seven ANA Corps areas of responsibility.

    Waziri concluded the ceremony with a final charge to his newest Commandos, “You will continue to learn from your fellow Commandos in the field, you will increase your knowledge and skills to provide the Afghan people a strong shield against our enemies.”

    Commando Class 21 is currently in week eight of training. Once complete with the Commando course, the graduates will attend the Cobra Strike Maneuver Course at the Kabul Military Training Complex.

    ANASOC
    Afghan National Army Special Operations
    NSOCC-A
    Resolute Support

