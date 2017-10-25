Afghan Adjutants become first international soldiers to receive Horatio Gates Medal

The Afghan National Army Special Operations Command Adjutants became the first international soldiers to receive the U.S. Army Adjutant Corps Honorary Horatio Gates medal for distinguished service as Human Resource Managers for the 15,000 soldier special operations corps in a ceremony at Camp Commando, Kabul on Oct. 25.



The Human Resource Managers' operational focus warranted the section’s consideration for the honor. The team’s ability to project personnel availability for ANASOC was instrumental in the command executing 80% of all mission executed by the Afghan National Army.



ANASOC Adjutant Corps recommendation was punctuated by their supervision of the command's personnel accountability and visibility systems resulting in a 97% assignment and retention rate, the highest in the unit's 11 year history.



Initiated by the Army's Adjutant Corps Regimental Association on Jun. 16, 1987, the Honorary Horatio Gates Medal is awarded for distinguished achievement and service to the Adjutant General's Corps, or Army Human Resources mission.



Major General Horatio Gates was the first Adjutant General of the U.S. Army. He was presented the Congressional Gold Medal by resolution to commemorate his victories over the British in the Battles of Bennington, Fort Stanwix and Saratoga. These three key battles prevented the British from occupying the strategic Hudson Valley and isolating New England from the other colonies.

