A Thunderous IDANG Reenlistment

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds delivered a reenlistment out of the ordinary to an Idaho Air National Guardsman. Master Sgt. Tracy Seganos, a maintenance data analyst with the 124th Maintenance Operations Flight, was unable to reenlist with the Thunderbirds while working on the team, but on Oct. 13, 2017 she welcomed the chance to have Thunderbird's commander Lt. Col. Jason Heard read the oath at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. Lt. Gen. Scott Rice, Director of the Air National Guard, was present in the audience to watch this momentous ceremony. Rice presented Seganos with his coin and thanked her for serving her country.

GOWEN FIELD, Idaho – The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds delivered a reenlistment out of the ordinary to an Idaho Air National Guardsman. Master Sgt. Tracy Seganos, a maintenance data analyst with the 124th Maintenance Operations Flight, was unable to reenlist with the Thunderbirds while working on the team, but on Oct. 13, 2017 she welcomed the chance to have Thunderbird’s commander Lt. Col. Jason Heard read the oath.



“When I found out that the Thunderbirds were coming to Gowen, I requested to have them do my final reenlistment,” said Seganos. “I felt it was a wonderful opportunity that I wouldn’t have again.”



Seganos completed her tour with the USAF Thunderbird team from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. in 1994 and ended her enlistment with the active duty Air Force in 1995. She had a break in service to raise her four children and then chose to continue her military career here at Gowen Field, for the past 14 years.



“If I had to specify what I liked the most working for the Thunderbirds, I would have to say all of it,” said Seganos. “I learned so much and did so much. I learned how to load cargo planes, become a de-briefer, and I was able to work with the public. The list goes on and on.”



Currently Seganos is a traditional guardsman, working in a part-time status with the Idaho Air National Guard.



“The best part of my current job would be working with the variety of people here at Gowen. I learn something new every time I come out for drill,” said Seganos.



Lt. Gen. Scott Rice, Director of the Air National Guard, was present in the audience to watch this momentous ceremony. Rice presented Seganos with his coin and thanked her for serving her country and her time in service. Rice and many others congratulated her on her reenlistment.



“I have been very blessed with my reenlistments, both active duty and in the guard,” said Seganos. “I have always been able to have someone I know swear me back into the military.”