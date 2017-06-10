124th Fighter Wing awarded Spaatz Trophy

The 124th Fighter Wing was awarded the Carl A. Spaatz trophy on September 10, 2017. This trophy is to award the overall outstanding flying wing for all of the Air National Guard.



The Spaatz trophy is named in honor of former Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Gen. Carl A. Spaatz. The Idaho Air National Guard was presented this award at the National Guard Association of the United States annual conference held in Louisville, Kentucky.



Some of the units achievements that contributed to the selection include; flawless execution of over 1,700 combat sorties with zero air to ground mishaps, completion of the two largest strikes on ISIS oil production and transportation in history resulting in fifty-percent of ISIS revenue being lost, safely executing over 12,000 flying hours with 9,800 being executed in combat and continuous operations during a week-long military coup with zero missions lost.



“Airmen of the 124th Fighter Wing are top-notch,” said Col. Tim Donnellan, commander of the 124th Fighter Wing. “I am honored to serve with you and proud of what this recognition means-Idaho Airmen are the best in the Air National Guard!”



With half of the Airmen of this organization deploying to ten different locations and expelling more 30mm than any other A-10 unit, community relations continued to remain a priority. Nine new honorary commanders were sworn in, various community service projects were completed and more than 54 base tours were organized and executed, successfully telling the story of the Idaho Air National Guard.



“Each and every one of you play a key role in successfully accomplishing our mission at home and abroad,” said Donnellan.



This announcement comes just months after the wing was selected to receive the Governor’s Outstanding Unit Award.



Selection of the winner is based on overall combat readiness during the reporting year and the unit’s performance with respect to all other Air Guard flying units. Factors included in the evaluation are flying safety, aircraft operations readiness, weapons firing, unit alerts, unit manning, skill level qualifications, retention, drill attendance, operational readiness inspections, outstanding accomplishments and special mission exercises.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2017 Date Posted: 10.25.2017 Story ID: 253018 Location: BOISE, ID, US by 2nd Lt. Cassie Morlock