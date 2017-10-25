AF releases medical advanced academic selections for 2018

Photo By Kat Bailey | The Air Force just released the selection list for next year’s advanced development...... read more read more Photo By Kat Bailey | The Air Force just released the selection list for next year’s advanced development opportunities via the Health Profession Education Requirements Board. At any given time, about 19 percent of the Air Force’s medical staff is participating in fellowship or residency programs designed to ensure their competency and currency. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Kat Bailey) see less | View Image Page

The Air Force has selected almost 150 active-duty medical professionals to further develop their academic knowledge and skills through Health Profession Education Requirements Board opportunities in 2018.



The Nurse, Biomedical Sciences and Medical Service Corps development teams each held selection boards at the Air Force’s Personnel Center between August and September. The selected officers, from 18 career fields, will attend such programs as Emergency Medicine Physician Assistant fellowships, Master of Science in Health Physics, Combat Operations and Aviation Psychology and more.



“We are committed to ensuring Airmen receive top-rate care for injuries, illnesses or mental challenges, with a focus on returning them to duty or supporting them through separation or retirement,” said Tech. Sgt. Michael McCabe, Nurse Career Management branch noncommissioned officer in charge. “The education and training of our medical professionals must be relevant and responsive in order to maintain a competitive position for top talent.”



The development teams reviewed all aspects of the candidates’ records, duty histories, demonstrated leadership ability, professional development and permanent change of station eligibility to identify those most qualified for the opportunities.



“We’re developing exceptional practitioners to take care of our Airmen,” McCabe said. “The more opportunities our medical professionals have to broaden their knowledge base, the more capabilities they bring to the fight.”



The candidate list has posted to myPers (https://mypers.af.mil/). To view the list, select “Active Duty Officer” from the dropdown menu and search “Health Profession.” Prior to posting the list on myPers, AFPC provided senior raters with advanced knowledge of their officers’ selection to allow notification through the chain of command.



For more information about Air Force personnel programs, go to myPers (https://mypers.af.mil/). Individuals who do not have a myPers account can request one by following these instructions (http://www.afpc.af.mil/myPers).

