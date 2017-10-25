U.S. Airmen in Greece to train with Hellenic air force

Photo By Senior Airman Tenley Long | U.S. Airmen from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, walk from...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Tenley Long | U.S. Airmen from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, walk from their KC-135 Stratotanker at the Athens International Airport, Athens, Greece, Oct. 25, 2017. The KC-135 is scheduled to conduct air to air refueling training with the Hellenic air force in the upcoming days. The training will consist of dry-in-air-refueling hook ups, allowing the Hellenic air force F-16 C/D Fighting Falcons pilots the opportunity to exercise this capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tenley Long) see less | View Image Page

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing landed at the Athens International Airport in Athens, Greece, Oct. 25.



The Stratotanker is scheduled to participate in a short air to air refueling training mission with the Hellenic air force in the upcoming days.



The training will consist of dry-in-air-refueling hook ups, allowing the Hellenic air force F-16 C/D Fighting Falcons pilots the opportunity to exercise this capability.



“We are excited to be here in Greece and build partnership with the Greeks. Doing this air refueling is going to be beneficial for us and them,” said Capt. Richard Jackson, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot. “It gives us good currency and practice with them, and they get the same to qualify some of their pilots with the F-16.”



Military forces must be ready for missions across the spectrum of operating domains, reaching that readiness through training. This is the first time the 100th ARW will operate from this location, expanding the reach of its global air power projection capabilities. This training also serves as a avenue for the U.S. Air Force to build its capabilities and confidence of its NATO allies.