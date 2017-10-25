(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Airmen in Greece to train with Hellenic air force

    U.S. Airmen in Greece to train with Hellenic air force

    Photo By Senior Airman Tenley Long | U.S. Airmen from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, walk from...... read more read more

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.25.2017

    Story by Senior Airman Tenley Long 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing landed at the Athens International Airport in Athens, Greece, Oct. 25.

    The Stratotanker is scheduled to participate in a short air to air refueling training mission with the Hellenic air force in the upcoming days.

    The training will consist of dry-in-air-refueling hook ups, allowing the Hellenic air force F-16 C/D Fighting Falcons pilots the opportunity to exercise this capability.

    “We are excited to be here in Greece and build partnership with the Greeks. Doing this air refueling is going to be beneficial for us and them,” said Capt. Richard Jackson, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot. “It gives us good currency and practice with them, and they get the same to qualify some of their pilots with the F-16.”

    Military forces must be ready for missions across the spectrum of operating domains, reaching that readiness through training. This is the first time the 100th ARW will operate from this location, expanding the reach of its global air power projection capabilities. This training also serves as a avenue for the U.S. Air Force to build its capabilities and confidence of its NATO allies.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2017
    Date Posted: 10.25.2017 14:57
    Story ID: 252977
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Airmen in Greece to train with Hellenic air force, by SrA Tenley Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    security
    NATO
    F-16
    Europe
    interoperability
    KC-135
    RAF Mildenhall
    EUCOM
    U.S. Air Force
    readiness
    training
    Hellenic Air Force
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    Bloody Hundredth

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT