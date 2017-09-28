Sailors Contribute to Children's Learning at Bahrain School

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Kelsey Hockenberger | 170928-N-VR594-0206 MANAMA, Bahrain (Sept. 28, 2017) Sailors assigned to the...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Kelsey Hockenberger | 170928-N-VR594-0206 MANAMA, Bahrain (Sept. 28, 2017) Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) and Naval Security Forces, Bahrain gather for a group photo with the staff and students of the Regional Institute for Active Learning (RIA) School in Bahrain during a volunteer service project. RIA is a non-profit British Curriculum School that provides educational services to children. Princeton is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger/Released) see less | View Image Page

Sailors from the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) and Naval Security Forces Bahrain spent the day with local children during a volunteer service project at the Regional Institute for Active Learning (RIA) School Sept. 28.



The volunteer effort is part of a long-term project that Sailors from ships operating in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations and Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain are conducting to help improve the learning and playing facilities at the RIA School for special needs children.



"I couldn't be happier being here at the school participating in such a wonderful event," said Boatswain's Mate Seaman Luke Lopezyocius, from Bayville, New Jersey. "We spent our time with the children playing with toys, singing the ABCs, associating colors, reading, dancing and much, much more. It's such a wonderful and high-spirited place."



The RIA School is a non-profit British curriculum school that caters to special needs children ages 1 to 12. The school started with seven students in early 1999 and now serves as an educational center, physical activity center, and a speech communication, behavioral and social skills development center for the children.



"The teachers and staff at school are so awesome," said Lopezyocius. "Their selfless attitude toward the children speaks volumes. I really hope our presence and efforts here today gave them a chance to take a breather because it takes a lot of hard work and dedication to do what they do day in and day out."



The volunteer efforts of the 18 Sailors in attendance contributed to the morale, speech, communication, and interactive skills of the children who attend the school.



"We get volunteers once a week," said Emy Imelda, an English teacher at RIA. "Sometimes they assist or teach the students how to hold utensils or assist them in saying the alphabet. It brings up their spirits. It all comes down to socialization."



During the event, the Sailors presented the staff and students with school supplies donated by Princeton's Chiefs Mess.



"We bought coloring supplies for the children," said Chief Sonar Technician (Surface) Carlos Feliz-Pascual. "We all have kids back home and by donating to the school we were able to connect a little even though we could not attend."



The Sailors who volunteered said the experience of giving back was rewarding and meaningful.



"I heard about the volunteer efforts through our chaplain, who asked our units who wanted to come," said Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Gabriel White, a Sailor attached to Naval Security Forces Bahrain. "I miss my children, so it gave me a chance to see and interact with kids again."



Princeton is currently deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations with the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region.



For more information about Princeton, visit http://www.public.navy.mil/surfor/cg59/Pages/default.aspx



For more information about Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, visit http://www.nimitz.navy.mil/csg_11.html



For more information, visit www.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/usnavy, or www.twitter.com/usnavy.



For more news from Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, visit www.navy.mil/local/csg11/.