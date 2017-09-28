Boone named American Red Cross Hometown Hero

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. -- Aaron Boone, a finance specialist for the Western Air Defense Sector, was recognized as an American Red Cross Hometown Hero Sept. 28 by the American Red Cross Association Northwest Region for his donation of blood platelets 26 times over a 15-month period.



Each year, the American Red Cross Association holds a luncheon to recognize individuals and organizations from the northwest region that have made a positive impact on the lives of others, whether through a lifesaving action or tireless work to benefit the community.



Boone has donated over two gallons of blood since 1998 while serving full-time in the Washington Air National Guard. He later started donating blood platelets at the urging of his wife, retired Tech. Sgt. Denise Haigh-Boone who also donates regularly. Boone has donated over nine gallons of platelets since 2014.



Boone retired from the WA ANG in 2016, but he still continues to donate in his federal civilian capacity every two weeks to the Armed Services Blood Bank Center Pacific Northwest on Joint Base Lewis-McChord.



Boone explained he is able to donate blood platelets up to 24 times a year compared to only six times a year for whole blood donation. According to the American Red Cross, blood platelets only have a shelf life of five days and are especially needed during trauma or major surgery because platelets help form clots to stop heavy bleeding.



It is very important to Boone to be able to provide living saving blood platelets. “I donate through the military because I have been a life-long military person and it is important to me in order to support those people that have put themselves in harm’s way in order to protect the rest of us and our livelihood.”



Additional information on donating blood or platelets can be found at www.mamc.amedd.army.mil/blood-bank/default.aspx or sign up to donate, go to www.militarydonor.com.

