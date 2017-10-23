Wagonmasters conduct NCO induction ceremony

Sgt. Maj. Edward A Bell, sergeant major, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, logistics, travelled from the Pentagon to serve as the guest speaker for the event.

“The NCO corps is a time-honored corps that is rich in its lineage and history,” said Bell. “It is our job as NCOs and as leaders to invest in the future, and identify our replacements to carry on this lineage and history.”

The NCO induction ceremony is a traditional event that celebrates newly promoted sergeants joining the ranks of the NCO corps and emphasizes the pride and esprit de corps all NCOs share as members of an elite group.

Each soldier passed under the NCO arch as they crossed the stage, the symbolic gesture of officially entering the NCO corps, before they were congratulated and presented their certificates by Bell and Command Sgt. Maj. Jill L. Crosby, command sergeant major, 1CDSB.

“The NCO induction ceremony is a very important tradition and one of my favorites,” said Crosby. “Events like this should instill a great deal of pride in the soldiers who participate, but should serve as a reminder to all the NCOs out there that the responsibilities of leadership far outweigh the privileges.”

The ceremony also serves to honor the memory of the men and women of the NCO corps who served in the past, and gave the ultimate sacrifice.

The 1CDSB proudly inducted two wounded warriors into the NCO corps at the ceremony.

Sgt. Addie Ford and Sgt. Haylee Rodriguez were awarded the Purple Heart after they were wounded in an explosion in Afganistan, Nov. 12, 2016.

Spc. Maggie Bilyeu and Spc. Robert Healy, who were also wounded in the blast, were in attendance and recognized during the ceremony.

“It added something special to the ceremony to see those two young NCOs walk through the archway, knowing what they have been through,” said Crosby. “It was a great moment in my military career.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.23.2017 Date Posted: 10.25.2017 12:13 Story ID: 252930 Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wagonmasters conduct NCO induction ceremony, by CPL Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.