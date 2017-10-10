150th Medical Group Optometrist receives Armed Forces Optometric Society Reserve Officer of the Year

By Tech Sgt Kathee Mullins

Major Eugene “EBob” Bertolli was honored October 10th with Reserve Officer of the Year Award from the Armed Forces Optometric Society for his outstanding performance. This prestigious award recognizes significant contributions to the advancement of AFOS and Optometry and is judged by a minimum panel of five AFOS optometrists serving on the Awards Committee, who are selected from various branches of service.

Dr. Bertolli, fellow of the American Academy of Optometry, has enjoyed over three decades as an optometric physician treating eye disease, TBI, providing vision therapy for sport vision and forensic vision science. He has served on several boards for law enforcement, optometry, and forensics. He has written over 25 articles in publications such as Review of Optometry, Black Belt, Tactical Edge, Journal of Forensic Identification, Police Chief, Journal of Counter- terrorism and more.

“I was asked by Capt Clifford Brown USPHS (US Public Health Service) to present 4 hours of continuing education for AMSUS (Society of Federal Health Professionals) in 2008 on drug detection from the eyes; WMD exposure and eye findings; forensic identification from eyes and ophthalmic appliances; vision therapy for TBI. I think that was when I really knew I was missing something in my life, but (I) was way past the cut off age for the military. I decided that if it was possible, I wanted to serve,” said Bertolli.

Maj Bertolli received a commission with the New Mexico Air National Guard October of 2013 joining the 150 Medical Group as their only Optometrist.

“I joined so I could share my expertise with NMANG and AF optometrists. I enjoyed the Louisiana Innovative Reserve Training and look forward to more IRTs and deployment. I wish to provide vision science for vision performance for all our members including flyers, security forces and cyber. (Some of the information can be found on the optometry section of the 150 Medical Group Sharepoint such as "Preserving That Pilot Vision".) I also wish to have AF Optometrists learn the vision science for drugged and drunk driving enforcement to support training for Security Forces. My bottom line is like everyone else here, I serve because of my love for our great Nation and the desire to contribute to maintaining and improving it, said Bertolli.

