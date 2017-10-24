STEMtastic! brings together educators, industry and government champions

Photo By J.W. Marcum | OXNARD, Calif.—Members of the Ventura County STEM Network Steering Committee and...... read more read more Photo By J.W. Marcum | OXNARD, Calif.—Members of the Ventura County STEM Network Steering Committee and Regional P-20 Council present Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) STEM Coordinator Dr. Ramon Flores with an Individual STEM Champion Award and Corporate STEM Champion Award, which he accepted on behalf of NSWC PHD at the ‘STEMtastic!’ awards ceremony held Oct. 17 at Oxnard College Performing Arts Center. Pictured from left to right are Dr. Geoffrey Chase, provost at California State University, Channel Islands; Flores; and California State Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin. see less | View Image Page

OXNARD, Calif.—Ventura County (VC) Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) educators and students, along with corporate and government sponsors and STEM outreach coordinators from Naval Base Ventura County, gathered at Oxnard College Performing Arts Center to participate in ‘STEMtastic!,’ an event hosted by the VC STEM Network and regional P-20 Council, Oct. 17.



The event kicked off with a welcome and introduction by VC STEM Director and California State University (CSU) Channel Islands Professor Dr. Phil Hampton; CSU Channel Islands Provost Dr. Geoffrey Chase; Amgen Corporate Philanthropy Senior Manager Jessica Halloran; and California State Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin.



Irwin emphasized the need and importance of STEM education and thanked those in attendance. Corporate and individual STEM “champions,” and “radicals,” were honored at the event, marking their contributions to the education network. Outstanding schools and education partners were honored with “Golden Gear” awards. Headlining the event with a demonstration of “impossible science,” was Jason Latimer, a world champion of magic and curator at the Fleet Science Center, located in San Diego.



Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) STEM Coordinator Dr. Ramon Flores received a STEM Champion award at the event for his ongoing commitment and support of STEM learning.



NSWC PHD is considered a Department of the Navy federal laboratory, which provides a unique learning experience and research environment. Flores oversees programs such as SeaPerch and the Pre-engineering Program, providing students the opportunity to learn how engineers at the command use math and science to develop conceptual ideas and technology for the U.S. Navy.



The overall STEM experience is based on an education continuum that begins with exposure at a young age through integrated math and science lessons, guest speakers and hands-on projects; followed by recruiting through specialized and advanced programs, competitions and mentoring; advanced content, and pre-engineering programs; and training and specialization through internships, apprenticeships and jobs.



The Department of the Navy maintains a partnership with the Ventura County Office of Education to boost STEM learning opportunities for students in the area and to enhance Navy career pathways and potential educational funding opportunities for the county.