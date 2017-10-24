(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    193rd SOW Airmen to return home from deployment

    193rd SOW Airmen to return home from deployment

    MIDDLETOWN, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2017

    Story by Staff Sgt. Tony Harp 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    MIDDLETOWN, Pa -- More than 50 Airmen from the 193rd Special Operations Wing are scheduled to return home this week following an overseas deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.
    Governor Tom Wolf, along with friends and family of the 193rd SOW, welcomed home the first wave of 18 returning Airmen Oct. 22 on base here.
    The Airmen were deployed supporting the unit’s EC-130J Commando Solo mission.
    Deployments for these Airmen were between 90 and more than 180 days.
    For more details about the mission and capabilities of the 193rd Special Operations Wing, visit http://www.193sow.ang.af.mil/About-Us/Fact-Sheets/

