193rd SOW Airmen to return home from deployment

MIDDLETOWN, Pa -- More than 50 Airmen from the 193rd Special Operations Wing are scheduled to return home this week following an overseas deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Governor Tom Wolf, along with friends and family of the 193rd SOW, welcomed home the first wave of 18 returning Airmen Oct. 22 on base here.
The Airmen were deployed supporting the unit’s EC-130J Commando Solo mission.
Deployments for these Airmen were between 90 and more than 180 days.
For more details about the mission and capabilities of the 193rd Special Operations Wing, visit http://www.193sow.ang.af.mil/About-Us/Fact-Sheets/
