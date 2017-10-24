193rd SOW Airmen to return home from deployment

Courtesy Photo | Senior Airman Ryan Dunkell, a loadmaster with the 193rd Special Operations Maintenance...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Senior Airman Ryan Dunkell, a loadmaster with the 193rd Special Operations Maintenance Group, shakes Governor Tom Wolf’s hand on the flightline Oct. 22, 2017, in Middletown, Pennsylvania. Dunkell was one of 18 Airmen that returned home after a joint task force deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rachel Loftis/Released) see less | View Image Page

MIDDLETOWN, Pa -- More than 50 Airmen from the 193rd Special Operations Wing are scheduled to return home this week following an overseas deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Governor Tom Wolf, along with friends and family of the 193rd SOW, welcomed home the first wave of 18 returning Airmen Oct. 22 on base here.

The Airmen were deployed supporting the unit’s EC-130J Commando Solo mission.

Deployments for these Airmen were between 90 and more than 180 days.

