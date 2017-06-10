BUMED Surgeon General visits NMOTC

(PENSACOLA, Fla. – Oct. 6, 2017) – Vice Adm. Forrest Faison, Navy surgeon general and Chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), visited Navy Medicine Operational Training Center (NMOTC) on Friday, taking time to visit with Sailors while also touring the facility.

The visit was part of an eight-command tour throughout the Gulf Coast during which Faison met with staff from eight hospitals and clinics. Accompanying him was Force Master Chief Hosea Smith.

Faison got a lot a face time with Sailors from NMOTC and expressed his gratitude for all their hard work.

“At the end of the day, you make a difference,” Faison told Sailors. “I just want to say to each and every one of you: thank you. I’m very honored, and very proud of you.”

Faison began his tour with a walkthrough of the Aviation Water Survival Facility and watched trainees navigate the Modular Egress Training Simulator — a.k.a. the “Dunk Tank.” He then met with foreign service members from Norway, Germany and Japan and presented certificates of training completion.

His time with NMOTC provided the Navy surgeon general the opportunity to personally interact with Sailors and thank them for all they do. He presented command coins for excellence in performance to Lt. Cmdr. Sonia Billups, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Frank Martin and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Bianca Maela.

“You may never meet the families of the students you train,” Faison told Sailors. “You may never see the lives that will be saved, affected or improved by the things you do and by your dedication and commitment. All of them are more grateful than you will ever know. And because they will never get a chance to say this to your face, I’ll say it on their behalf: thank you. Thank you for the difference you are making. Thank you for your efforts to prepare those to one day go forward and defend and protect us.”

During his Gulf Coast tour, Faison discussed the future of Navy Medicine, the readiness of the Navy’s medical force, and the importance of providing the best care and compassion to those entrusted to Navy Medicine.

“Medicine is constantly changing, and so is the way we will deliver it,” Faison said. “We are changing how we deliver health care in a way that doesn’t require patients to come into a hospital for mild ailments.”

Doing this, Faison said, will create the capacity for clinics and hospitals throughout the fleet and lessen the delays in care for those in emergent need.

Faison also discussed upcoming changes in Hospital Corpsman “A” school during his trip, noting that he hopes to strengthen training by introducing more live-patient interaction.

“What we want to do is expand that learning and rotate [Corpsmen] through a clinic or hospital in a way that will get them ready for conflict, whether on land or at sea,” Faison said.

NMOTC and its detachments are part of the Navy Medicine team, a global health care network of Navy medical professionals around the world who provide high-quality health care to more than one million eligible beneficiaries. Navy Medicine personnel deploy with Sailors and Marines worldwide, providing critical mission support aboard ships, in the air, under the sea, and on the battlefield.

