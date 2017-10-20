South Texas Hosts MCPON at Annual Navy Birthday Celebration

SAN ANTONIO – Navy commands across southern Texas gathered in downtown San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 20 to mark celebrate 242nd birthday of the United States Navy where Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Steven S. Giordano was the night’s guest speaker.



Navy Medicine Education, Training and Logistics Command (NMETLC) coordinated and hosted the annual event, which has grown exponentially in recent years.



“The sea service community of San Antonio, MCPON, welcomes you here,” said Rear Adm. Rebecca McCormick-Boyle, NMETLC commander. “We are so glad you’re here. We are a growing community. We are an important community, and we are just really glad that you’re here.”



San Antonio is home to several training commands, including the ‘A’ Schools for the Navy’s two largest ratings, hospital corpsmen (HM) and master-at-arms (MA), as well as one of the largest recruiting districts in the state of Texas. Community leaders and Joint Base San Antonio leaders from the Army and Air Force were also in attendance at the Navy celebration.



“The Navy birthday is a big deal,” said McCormick-Boyle. “We’re all coming together to think about what we do. What we do in this room and in this city, in this community – we are recruiters, we are teachers, we are medics, we are law enforcement, we are cyber security, we are research, we support a great mission.”



This was Giordano’s first visit to San Antonio as MCPON. He expressed appreciation for the opportunity and reminded everyone in attendance at the celebration why the Navy continues to celebrate a strong and rich heritage.



“We are a force at the far corners of the world, manning a post or a watch, looking out for those who cannot look out for themselves,” Giordano said. “Sailors at this very moment are at sea on watch or rendering aid to someone less fortunate than themselves. We were all only able to be here this evening celebrating because Sailors, like you, are standing the watch around the globe at sea and in some pretty tough environments.”



Since its inception Oct. 13, 1775, the Navy has participated in every major conflict the growing country faced, and has maintained a presence around the globe. Giordano discussed some of the Navy’s participation in these past conflicts as he recognized veterans in attendance who fought in battles from World War II to present day.



“Our Navy’s core missions of deterring aggression and protecting America has not changed,” Giordano said. “We do that from the surface, we do it from the air, and we do it below the sea. And we remain the model of excellence. But, we are nothing without our people, our Sailors.”



Wrapping up his comments, Giordano turned his remarks to the future of the Navy and had a request for the Sailors in attendance, of which approximately 100 were students from the ‘A’ and ‘C’ schools in San Antonio.



“I’d ask all of you to continue to be the authentic, competent and courageous Sailors we need you to be. And not just for our Navy, not just for one another, not just for your families, but for our entire nation.”



The evening’s festivities also included a ceremonial cake cutting, a demonstration at the POW/MIA display table, dinner and a social ball following the formal portion.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.20.2017 Date Posted: 10.24.2017 10:37 Story ID: 252778 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, South Texas Hosts MCPON at Annual Navy Birthday Celebration, by PO1 Jacquelyn Childs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.