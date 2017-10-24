Career fair offers job oppurtunities

The Georgia Department of Labor and Moody’s Airman and Family Readiness Center partnered to host a Veteran’s Career Fair Oct. 17, here.

Over 160 attendees that included military members and Department Of Defense ID card holders sought out job opportunities from more than 50 employers, who offered career insight and scheduled interviews.

“Many people came to us inquiring about job opportunities,” said Camellia Jefferson, Airman and Family Readiness center employment coordinator. “This is a great opportunity for attendees to meet face-to-face with potential employers. Most job fairs you just meet someone and possibly receive a call back but at this career fair we’ve seen people come get hired on the spot.”

Attendees were able to meet and network with representatives from career fields ranging from the Department of Justice, environmental agencies, and public education etc.

“I’m excited about all of the opportunities that were available [here],” said Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Carlock, 23d Maintenance Group self-assessment program superintendent. “I’m surprised by how many careers that are available for me to pursue once I retire.”

Due to the wide array of opportunities present at the fair, attendees were able to ease the tension of seeking employment once they separate from the military by speaking with and making contact with future employers.

“A lot of military members don’t think about their second career until it’s too late,” said Master Sgt. Terry Toulou, 23d Logistics Readiness Squadron section chief. “Having an event like this really shows that you have options outside of the military and this fair helps ease the stress of thinking about my post Air Force life.”

Many companies were looking for veterans who would put the same commitment and responsibility into their new career as they have in the military.

“We’re looking for somebody serious and that’s dedicated to giving us their all,” said Carlos Mathis, detective for the Cobb County Police Department. “We want someone who’s willing to commit to us and isn’t just looking for a job but looking for a career.”

Paul Donaldson, retired Air Force First Sgt. and current Tallahassee policeman emphasized how his enthusiasm for the Air Force drives his desire to entice veteran’s to his career field.

“When I was about to retire, I already had a plan for what I wanted to do,” said Donaldson. “Events like this really show how important it is to plan for your next career and it means the world to me to know I’m helping people who’ve given so much to our country.”

For those interested in receiving information on job opportunities, the AFRC’s Transition Assistance Program offers assistance for retiring and separating members before ending their military careers. To learn more call the AFRC at 229-257-3333.

