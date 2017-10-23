(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Alaska Air National Guard deploys Airmen to Southwest Asia

    Alaska Air National Guard deploys Airmen to Southwest Asia

    Senior Airman Katie Saddison, aircrew flight equipment journeyman, 168th Operations

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2017

    Story by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Mann 

    168th Wing

    Approximately 30 Alaska Air National Guard members said goodbye to friends, families, and co-workers Oct. 23, as they began a journey to Southwest Asia, traveling in support of Operations Inherent Resolve and Freedom’s Sentinel.

    The 168th Wing Airmen have been preparing for the deployment for several months, acquiring the equipment, uniforms, and training required to accomplish missions in that area of responsibility.

    For some of these service members, like Senior Airman Katie Saddison, this is their first deployment. For others, this was a return trip to Southwest Asia.

    “I’m looking forward to working with our crews and my counterparts,” Saddison said. “I’ve not been deployed before, so this first time is something I’ve been thinking about and working toward for a while.”

    Saddison, an aircrew flight equipment journeyman assigned to the 168th Operations Support Squadron, will have the responsibility of ensuring the flight and safety equipment is in working order, while ensuring aircrews have the supplies necessary for any situation.

    Once in country, the Citizen Airmen from Alaska’s interior will provide personnel support and aerial refueling capabilities to U.S. Central Command and coalition forces.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2017
