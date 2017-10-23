Navy scientist brings machine learning, neuroscience to center stage at TEDx

The theme of the event was “Created Future(s),” which highlighted the power of the individual to actively create their future as well as the power that exists when people collectively seek to engage in activities that shape humanity. Speaking before a packed house, Migliori focused on his work with biologically inspired systems – that is, using an understanding of computational neuroscience to help machines perceive the world, and using an understanding of machines to help us understand the brain. Migliori is currently contributing this unique outlook at SSC Pacific as a principal investigator in machine learning and computational neuroscience.



Migliori’s presentation was filmed by KPBS, and will be available on the TEDx YouTube channel by mid-November.



A landmark naval research facility in San Diego for more than 75 years, SSC Pacific is comprised of over 4,700 scientists, researchers, and engineers, and is a member of an exclusive team of research labs that make up the Department of Defense’s biggest brain trust.



TEDxSanDiego, an independently organized extension of the annual TED Conference held in Vancouver, British Columbia, brings together a collection of doers, thinkers, innovators, creatives, explorers, visionaries, teachers and learners. TEDxSanDiego seeks to illuminate, inspire and activate those individuals as a way to expand horizons, change perceptions, incite action and foster new connections.



For more information, please contact Patric Petrie in the SSC Pacific Public Affairs Office at (619) 553-4395 or email Arlene.petrie@navy.mil.



#

SSC Pacific's mission: To conduct research, development, engineering, and support of integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber, and space systems across all warfighting domains, and to rapidly prototype, conduct test and evaluation, and provide acquisition, installation, and in-service engineering support. www.spawar.navy.mil/pacific.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.23.2017 Date Posted: 10.23.2017 17:30 Story ID: 252710 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy scientist brings machine learning, neuroscience to center stage at TEDx, by Patric Petrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.