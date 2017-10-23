Georgia Army National Guard Welcomes New Leaders and New Battalion

It was a crowded weekend for ceremony in the Georgia Army National Guard with two battalions receiving new leadership and one battalion officially activating.



On Saturday October 21, Brig. Gen. Thomas Blackstock, commander of the 78th Troop Command, presided over the activation ceremony for the 78th Troop Support Battalion at the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta. The 78th TSB is a unique structure to the Georgia Guard and is comprised of 11 units with very different missions. From the 116th Army Band whose lineage predates the Civil War to recently constituted trial defense teams, the units range in size from three to nearly fifty Soldiers.



Assuming the challenge of command of the new TSB is Lt. Col. Catherine Cherry who recently transferred to the Georgia Guard following a stint in the Inspector General’s Directorate for the National Guard Bureau in Washington D.C. First Sgt. Courtney Edwards will serve as the command sergeant major of the battalion.



Following the activation ceremony for the 78th TSB, the Clay National Guard Center’s 122nd Regiment Regional Training Institute bid farewell to Lt. Col. Tiffany Sneed, outgoing commander of the 2nd Battalion 122nd Regiment. Sneed has commanded the battalion since 2015 overseeing training courses at Fort Stewart and in Marietta and will continue to serve the 122nd in operations while serving full-time as the supply and division officer in the Georgia National Guard’s United States Property and Fiscal Office.



Assuming command of 2-122 is Maj. Terence Caple who comes to the battalion from the information technology services branch at the Joint Force Headquarters. He is a 2004 graduate the Georgia Military Institute, the 122nd’s Officer Candidate School, which is part of the battalion he now commands. In addition to OCS, the 2nd Battalion administers courses in the signal career field.



Meanwhile, at Fort Stewart, another alumnus of the Georgia Military Institute assumed command of the 5th Battalion RTI. Lieutenant Colonel Gregory Worden accepted the colors of the 5th Battalion from outgoing commander Lt. Col. Kathleen Smith who has commanded the unit since 2016 is transferring to the Maryland Army National Guard where she will serve as the deputy personnel officer.



The 5th Battalion RTI is a geographically diverse unit with Ordnance Training Companies at Fort Bragg, Fort Dix and Fort Georgia. The Battalion teaches courses in the 91 military occupation series covering wheeled-vehicle maintenance, allied trades and tactical power generation.

Georgia’s Regional Training Site-Maintenance also teaches the additional skill identifier course for vehicle recovery. The RTSM teaches up to 1,200 Soldiers per year representing including National Guard Soldiers from multiple states as well as members of the Active and Reserve components.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.23.2017 Date Posted: 10.23.2017 16:20 Story ID: 252688 Location: MARIETTA, GA, US Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US Hometown: MARIETTA, GA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Georgia Army National Guard Welcomes New Leaders and New Battalion, by CPT William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.