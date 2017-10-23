Team Seymour kicks off 2017 CFC

Courtesy Photo | The 2017 Combined Federal Campaign begins Oct. 23 and will end Dec. 1, with a goal of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The 2017 Combined Federal Campaign begins Oct. 23 and will end Dec. 1, with a goal of raising $75,000, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. During this timeframe, members interested in donating can make pledges online at by creating an account at cfcgiving.opm.gov or through their respective group's CFC representative. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

According to the Office of Personnel Management, the CFC is the world's largest and most successful annual workplace charity campaign, raising millions of dollars each year. Pledges made by federal civilian, postal and military donors during the campaign season support eligible non-profit organizations that provide health and human service benefits throughout the world.

This year, the base’s campaign begins Oct. 23 and will end Dec. 1, with a goal of raising $75,000. During this timeframe, members interested in donating can make pledges online at by creating an account at cfcgiving.opm.gov or through their respective group's CFC representative.

A wide range of more than 20,000 non-profit organizations and charities are eligible for donations through the CFC. The donation website features a search tool at the top of the page to find specific charities by name, location or interest.

“Many of us have been blessed with so much,” Senior Master Sgt. Felipe Perez, CFC representative said. “I can’t see a reason why we would not want to give. Even a one-time pledge will go a long way; every little bit counts.”

This year’s campaign features new ways for members to “Show some love.”

- Giving is now 100% online

- Members can now donate to volunteer time or money

- Retirees are now eligible to donate

- Cash contributions and undesignated pledges are no longer accepted

“Airmen give in many ways and the CFC is a great avenue to do so if you wish to donate your time or money,” Col. Christopher Sage, 4th Fighter Wing commander said.

To share your personal story of giving use the hashtag #SJCFC on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. For more information about the CFC visit www.opm.gov/showsomelovecfc or contact Capt. Charity Borg or Senior Master Sgt. Felipe Perez.