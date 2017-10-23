(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers celebrates 75 years of reducing flood risks at Whitney Point Dam

    Whitney Point Dam 75th Anniversary Commemoration and Open House

    Photo By Christopher Gardner | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, Commander Col. Ed Chamberlayne...... read more read more

    WHITNEY POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2017

    Story by Christopher Gardner 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    WHITNEY POINT, N.Y. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, celebrated Whitney Point Dam’s 75th anniversary with a ceremony and an open house for the public this Saturday.

    Dozens of members of the public attended, learning about Whitney Point Dam’s history and how it has reduced flood risks to Binghamton and other downstream communities since it was completed in 1942.

    “Since being completed in 1942, this dam has prevented at least $726 million in damages to downstream communities,” said Baltimore District Commander Col. Ed Chamberlayne, who spoke at the ceremony. “That doesn’t even account the recreational benefits associated with the dam’s reservoir over the years.”

    In addition to reducing flood risks, Whitney Point Dam’s reservoir is utilized for recreation as part of Dorchester Park, which is operated and maintained by the Broome County Department of Parks and Recreation as per an agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Broome County Director of Parks and Recreation Matthew Gawors also spoke at the ceremony, highlighting the importance of parks like Dorchester Park for the environment, physical well-being of community members and economic benefits through tourism.

    Rep. Claudia Tenney recognized the 75th anniversary of Whitney Point Dam in Congress earlier this month honoring, and a copy of those remarks were read aloud to the crowd as well.

    Whitney Point Dam is one of 13 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dam projects in the Susquehanna River watershed. Its reservoir is located on the Otselic River in Broome County, New York, and controls a drainage area of 255 square miles. It is primarily operated for flood control, but is also used for recreation and upland wildlife management. The project provides flood damage reduction for the valley along the lower Tioughnioga River, the lower Chenango River, and the Susquehanna River downstream of Binghamton. In all, it’s estimated the Baltimore District’s flood risk management projects in the Susquehanna River watershed have prevented nearly $4 billion in damages over the years.

    Date Taken: 10.23.2017
