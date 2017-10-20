Diligent, determined and dedicated

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Patrick Nelson, a dedicated crew chief assigned to the 509th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS), and Tech. Sgt. Scott Leavitt, a dedicated crew chief assigned to the 131st AMXS, were selected as the 509th and 131st Maintenance Group's Dedicated Crew Chiefs of the Year for 2016.



After earning this, both were given the opportunity to fly in a B-2 Spirit on Sept. 21, 2017. The two crew chiefs went above and beyond the standards set for them, ultimately leading to their achievement as the Dedicated Crew Chiefs of the Year.



“Staff Sgt. Nelson was one of 19 dedicated crew chiefs on the B-2 - a position he has held for a little over two years,” said Senior Master Sgt. James Noel, the aircraft section superintendent of the 13th Aircraft Maintenance Unit. “He is an exceptional aircraft mechanic who consistently produces superior results in the performance of his assigned duties.”



Along with completing his tasks to the best of his abilities, Nelson makes it a priority to mentor and help other Airmen. While he improves his own professional skills, he works to help others advance as well.



“Nelson embraces the whole Airman concept,” said Noel. “He continues to develop his skills through the completion of cross utilization training, learning many of the jobs of other aircraft specialties. Additionally, he has remained an expert trainer in his section, recently training 18 personnel on 135 tasks. As a result of his efforts, three members were able to achieve upgrades to the seven-skill level. All of the significant achievements led to his selection as the 509th Maintenance Group Crew Chief of the Year 2016.”



Along with Nelson, Leavitt not only focused on improving himself but also helped other Airmen achieve their goals and complete necessary training in order to complete the mission.



“Leavitt has consistently produced superior results as a B-2 aircraft mechanic and continues to be the subject-matter expert in his career field,” said Senior Master Sgt. Patrick McManus, the airframe and power plant general section supervisor of the 131st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. “He leads by example and develops his skills as a leader by taking on additional tasks outside his primary duties.



“He has continually promoted self-improvement and Professional Military Education with his fellow Airmen,” added McManus. “As a result of his efforts, five senior airmen have enrolled and completed Airman Leadership School. All of the significant achievements of Leavitt led to his selection as the 131st Maintenance Group Crew Chief of the Year 2016.”



Both dedicated crew chiefs earned this for their determination to improve themselves and their fellow wingmen. They were essential to Whiteman’s mission and demonstrated the Air Force core values leading them to earn the Dedicated Crew Chiefs of the Year award.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.20.2017 Date Posted: 10.23.2017 09:59 Story ID: 252644 Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Diligent, determined and dedicated, by Amn Taylor Phifer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.