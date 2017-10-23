Racers to support Puerto Rico

HULMAN FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ind. — Airmen assigned to the Indiana Air National Guard, 181st Intelligence Wing, 181st Security Forces Squadron deployed to Puerto Rico in support of hurricane relief efforts.



The security forces Airmen will assist in overall airfield security and protection of personnel and resources in Puerto Rico.



“I am so impressed with the defender’s deploying for this mission. All members volunteered without hesitation to an austere location in an effort to aid fellow citizens in a time of distress. Our defender’s unique skills and capabilities allowed for a rapid response, which will enable emergency relief assistance and resources to reach the citizens of Puerto Rico,” said Major John Mutnansky, commander, 181st Security Forces Squadron.



All the military forces are working in support of civil authorities, as part of an integrated Federal, state, and local response.



The training and equipment Air National Guard Airmen receive in order to fight our nation’s wars is what makes it possible for 181st Airmen to rapidly respond during homeland emergencies.

