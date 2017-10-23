(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Racers to support Puerto Rico

    Answering the Call

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Lonnie Wiram | U.S. Airmen assigned to the Indiana Air National Guard, 181st Intelligence Wing, 181st...... read more read more

    TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2017

    Story by Senior Master Sgt. John Chapman 

    181st Intelligence Wing

    HULMAN FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ind. — Airmen assigned to the Indiana Air National Guard, 181st Intelligence Wing, 181st Security Forces Squadron deployed to Puerto Rico in support of hurricane relief efforts.

    The security forces Airmen will assist in overall airfield security and protection of personnel and resources in Puerto Rico.

    “I am so impressed with the defender’s deploying for this mission. All members volunteered without hesitation to an austere location in an effort to aid fellow citizens in a time of distress. Our defender’s unique skills and capabilities allowed for a rapid response, which will enable emergency relief assistance and resources to reach the citizens of Puerto Rico,” said Major John Mutnansky, commander, 181st Security Forces Squadron.

    All the military forces are working in support of civil authorities, as part of an integrated Federal, state, and local response.

    The training and equipment Air National Guard Airmen receive in order to fight our nation’s wars is what makes it possible for 181st Airmen to rapidly respond during homeland emergencies.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2017
    Date Posted: 10.23.2017 08:41
    Story ID: 252628
    Location: TERRE HAUTE, IN, US 
    Web Views: 40
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Racers to support Puerto Rico, by SMSgt John Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    Racers
    Terre Haute
    Indiana Air National Guard
    Indiana
    National Guard
    181st Intelligence Wing
    181st IW
    181 IW
    181IW
    Hulman Field
    181 Intelligence Wing
    Hurricane Maria

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT