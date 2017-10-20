Operation Career Coach 2017

One hundred and three career counselors from Alabama High School Career Technical Centers attended a career counselor day here at the 117th Air Refueling Wing on Oct. 19 and 20.

Operation Career Coach showcased unit capabilities and promoted opportunities in the Alabama National Guard to increase knowledge of the local units.

The counselors learned about the different benefits the National Guard has to offer during classroom instruction Thursday. The recruiters made presentations about pay, education, training and job satisfaction.

“It is our commitment that we want to provide these avenues to these career counselors, and bring back that information back to their schools,” said Senior Master Sgt. Shelia Clingman, Alabama Air National Guard Recruiting and Retention Superintendent.

The counselors were given a tour of the base on Friday that showcased equipment and personnel from the local units. They toured Army Aviation Operations with static displays of CH-47 Chinook helicopters along with Special Forces equipment and select Army units. The Air National Guard hangar was set up with equipment and personnel from different career fields within the 117 ARW. Some of the equipment included the Mobile Emergency Operation Center, used for interagency coordination during large public events and natural disasters. There was also a K Loader displayed, which is used to load cargo on and off the KC-135 aircraft.

“They were able to see EMT as well as security forces, our firefighters, first responders, and they came over here and checked out the F-16 and KC-135,” said Clingman.

The Airmen from each career field talked to the counselors about their military training and experience with the special equipment. Many of these technical job skills can be used outside the military in civilian careers.

This event helped raise awareness of the great opportunities within the Alabama National Guard.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.20.2017 Date Posted: 10.22.2017 16:07 Story ID: 252589 Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Career Coach 2017, by SMSgt Kenneth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.