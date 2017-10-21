Roseville’s 115th RSG welcomes new commander

Photo By Spc. Amy Carle | Maj. Gen. Lawrence A. Haskins, Commander, California National Guard, Col. Bruce C....... read more read more Photo By Spc. Amy Carle | Maj. Gen. Lawrence A. Haskins, Commander, California National Guard, Col. Bruce C. Balzano and Col. Jesse L. Miller, 115th Regional Support Group, stand for the Color Guard display during a change of command ceremony Oct. 21 in Roseville, CA. The 115th held the ceremony to honor Miller as he assumed command of the brigade, which is the primary provider of sustainment support in Northern California. (U.S. Army National Guard photo / Spc. Amy E. Carle) see less | View Image Page

ROSEVILLE, California – The California Army National Guard’s 115th Regional Support Group, headquartered in Roseville, held a change of command ceremony Oct. 15 to honor its incoming commander, Col. Jesse L. Miller.



Col. Bruce C. Balzano passed the command colors to Col. Miller in a ceremony overseen by Maj. Gen. Lawrence A. Haskins, commander of the California Army National Guard.



During the ceremony, Miller told the audience that he believes in the value of service. He said for him military service is a family tradition that reaches back to the Revolutionary War.



“It’s a calling,” he said. “I believe it’s a privilege and a duty for us as Americans to serve our communities, each in our own way.”



Under Balzano’s leadership the RSG was transformed into its current state, absorbing an existing military intelligence battalion and a logistics support battalion. Balzano said the transition was seamless, and credited the professionalism and expertise of the Soldiers under his command.



“I’d really like to take credit for the level this unit was when I came in versus now, but it’s really because it filled up with really great people who came together,” Balzano said. “From top to bottom every unit just has great people in every position.”



The 115th is made up of more than 1,700 Soldiers, two battalion headquarters and 16 geographically separate companies and detachments. Its mission is to deploy to provide support operations, administration, logistical support and security. The group also provides readiness support and Joint Task Force command and control for the Cal Guard’s Defense Support of Civilian Authorities (DSCA) mission. DSCA involves National Guard Soldiers and Airmen providing support to civilian first responders in the event of emergencies, such as last winter’s floods and the current wildfires.



The brigade has been busy this year, participating in a multinational NATO training exercise in Ukraine and a pre-deployment exercise in Germany with the Arkansas National Guard. Soldiers from the 115th were also among the Guardsmen activated in October to support wildfire relief efforts in Northern California.



Miller recognized the successful efforts Balzano and the Soldiers now under his command, and said he plans to maintain and sustain the great work already underway.



“I want to thank them for all they do by being two times a citizen,” he said. “I want them to love what they do, have fun doing it, and we’ll take care of the rest.”