Department of health, veterinary college provides free vaccinations for refuged pets in Puerto Rico

Photo By Spc. Gabrielle Weaver | A puppy waits with its owner to be seen by veterinarians in a school in Cataño, Puerto Rico, October 21, 2017. The Department of Health of Puerto Rico and the Medical College of Veterinarians of Puerto Rico joined forces to vaccinate pets of refuged Hurricane Maria survivors to prevent the spread of diseases such as leptospirosis. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Gabrielle Weaver)

CATAÑO, Puerto Rico (Oct. 22, 2017) – The Department of Health of Puerto Rico and the Medical College of Veterinarians of Puerto Rico came together to provide free vaccinations and check ups to pets of Hurricane Maria survivors refuged in a school in Cataño, Puerto Rico, Oct. 21, 2017.



A team of veterinarians and assistants provided the care to refuged pets in several cities to prevent leptospirosis, rabies and other diseases that could impact the island.



The purpose of this initiative is to prevent transmission of disease from animal to human after the hurricane, said Wilma Rivera Diaz, director of the State Office for Animal Control through a press release.



Veterinarians from MCVAPR travelled to Roberto B. Lopez School in Cataño where hurricane survivors are refuged with their pets to get them vaccinated.



The veterinarian’s job is to have pets medically evaluated and given the proper vaccination, said Dr. Victor Collazo, a veterinarian with the Veterinary Hospital, Ponce de Leon in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. They have to make sure that the pets are in good medical standing to receive the vaccinations.



Prior to arriving in Cataño, the team visited refuges in Guaynabo, Trujillo Alto and Rio Grande to provide medical care to pets.



The mission is to prevent further spread of diseases and prevent a rise in statistics of such diseases, said Dr. Carlos Mongil, a veterinarian with the Center of Veterinary Specialists of Puerto Rico in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico.



The team also provided educational pamphlets and materials to pet owners about diseases that can affect both animals and humans.



The team will help pet owners as much as they can with this free service, said Mongil. If the pet needs more medical care, owners will be assisted in finding a veterinarian who can give further care.



For the small team of veterinarians, providing care for the animals in need is a small but humbling experience for them to give back to their island.



It is a small way to give back, but we appreciate the opportunity to help those who have lost a lot because of the hurricane, said Collazo.