(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    3rd Marine Division Marine identified in death

    3rd Marine Division Marine identified in death

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Branko Bilicich | Sgt. William M. Brown died during an incident in Waikiki, Hawaii, Oct. 21. Brown,...... read more read more

    HONOLOU, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2017

    Courtesy Story

    3rd Marine Division

    Sgt. William M. Brown died during an incident in Waikiki, Hawaii, Oct. 21.

    Brown, 23, a Tennessee native, served as an 81 mm mortarmen, Weapons Company, 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force based on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii.

    He joined 3rd Bn., 3rd Marines Nov. 17, 2012 and was promoted to his present rank Oct. 1, 2017.

    "Sergeant Brown was a beloved member of 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marines who had been with the unit for five years. He had qualities we value in our Marine non-commissioned officers. His death is tragic and the battalion joins his family in grief,” said Lt. Col. Steven Eastin, battalion commander, 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marines. “He will always be loved and remembered.”

    His personal awards include the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and two Sea Service Deployment Ribbons.

    His death is currently under investigation by the Honolulu Police Department. Please contact the HPD for questions regarding their investigation. Local units are cooperating with the civilian law enforcement investigation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2017
    Date Posted: 10.22.2017 18:20
    Story ID: 252566
    Location: HONOLOU, HI, US
    Web Views: 321
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Marine Division Marine identified in death, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    3rd Battalion
    3rd Marine Division
    mortarmen
    3rd Marine Regiment
    Press Release
    3rdMarDiv
    81 mm
    Lt. Col. Steven Eastin

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT