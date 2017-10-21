(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1/8 Marines train through tough weather, terrain

    1/8 Marines train through tough weather, terrain

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Charles Plouffe | U.S. Marines pose for a group photo after finishing the live fire platoon attack range...... read more read more

    CAMP FUJI, JAPAN

    10.21.2017

    Story by Lance Cpl. Charles Plouffe 

    3rd Marine Division

    COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER, Camp Fuji, Japan – Marines are an expeditionary force, expected to train and operate under many conditions in the air, ground and sea. U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion 8th Marine Regiment exemplify what expeditionary means during unilateral training in adverse weather and terrain during exercise Fuji Viper 17-6 from Oct. 4 through Oct. 26, 2017.

    “The Marines are doing outstanding work out here,” said 1st Lt. Joseph Worth, the platoon commander of Alpha Company, ⅛. “Each of the companies are going out and conducting different infantry training to hone their skills in preparation for upcoming bilateral training.”

    In addition to the training, there have been enlisted professional military education courses held, including a corporal’s course and a Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor course.

    “Collectively, I think the battalion has been able to demonstrate a robust set of capabilities in the dynamic training environment that we find ourselves currently,” said Maj. Mark Saville, the operations officer for 1/8. “We have been able to maximize training opportunities, sustain readiness, and ensure we are ready to “fight tonight.”

    As the Marines training comes to an end, they will continue to make the most out of the wet tangled vegetation in these cold and wet conditions that the Combined Arms Training Center provides, said Worth.

    “Training began balanced and progressive with non-live fire, force-on-force training and ends with the live fire platoon attacks, fragmentary grenade range, and fast roping operations,” said Saville. “I am more than confident that the training they received here this month will greatly benefit their training in Korea alongside the Republic of Korea Marines.”

    The Marines are forward deployed to 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force for six months as part of the Unit Deployment Program.

    TAGS

    Fuji Viper
    unit deployment program

