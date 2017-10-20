(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    "... 'Til they can't walk anymore..."

    "... 'Til they can't walk anymore..."

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2017

    Story by Senior Airman Tara Abrahams 

    940th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    “My uncle used to scare my siblings and me when we were younger every Halloween. He would always buy these unique, limited edition-type masks and come out when we weren’t expecting it. One of my favorite Halloween memories was the time I got him back. I put on the wolf mask I had for my costume, hid in my grandparent’s basement and waited for my uncle to come down the stairs. When he did, I scared him so badly he almost had an asthma attack. Halloween was fun when I was younger, but now it’s more for the kids. I have an eight-year-old son and a six-year-old daughter. This year, my son is going to be a medieval soldier and my daughter is going to be an evil princess. My wife and I let them pick out their own costumes and we take them trick-or-treating ‘til they can’t walk anymore, just like I did when I was their age.”

    Tech. Sgt. Michael R. Coughlin, 940th Security Forces Squadron squad leader
    Hometown: Roseville, California

    (Each month, we will share a story of a reservist through a photo, simple quote or article. The goal of this project, similar to the 9th Public Affairs' Faces of Beale, is to learn more about Citizen Airmen. Whether traditional or full-time, every reservist has a unique story and adds to what makes us part of the world's greatest Air Force.)

