    Hurricane Maria: EFAC Serves PRANG

    Hurricane Maria: EFAC Takes Care of Air National Guard Members and Families

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Michelle Alvarez-Rea | The Emergency Family Assistance Center representatives and volunteers provide

    PUERTO RICO

    10.19.2017

    Story by Staff Sgt. Michelle Alvarez-Rea 

    156th Airlift Wing

    When Hurricane Maria hit the island of Puerto Rico, the deployment of EFAC personnel to assist in the recovery and sustainability of Airmen and the local community was a must.

    The deployed team consists of EFAC members from across the country that have partnered with local resources to ensure that Airmen in the Puerto Rico Air National Guard have the resources they need to take care of their families and the mission of the ANG following the widespread devastation of Hurricane Maria.

    During a visit to the 141st Air Control Squadron, the team was able to deliver more than 125 comfort boxes, 50 cases of MREs and two pallets of water for local service members.

    “We were able to provide very basic needs like cases of water, MREs, food and diapers for their children. We’re not done and this unit, on their own, continues to assess/monitor the ongoing needs of their personnel. We’ll be back to see them as we continue to assess those not previously identified” said Carolann Wunderlin, from the 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard.

    "Although the EFAC is in place to assist military families and their dependents, we are here to assist and serve civilian personnel with relief supplies and immediate needs as well” said Eileen Byrd, 116th Air Control Wing, Georgia Air National Guard. “Our plan is to start going into areas of the inner island where we know there is a great need to see how we can serve the people of Puerto Rico”.

